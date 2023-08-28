Tropical Storm Idalia Update: Airports Close As Storm Approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecasted to become a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday, has prompted at least two airport closures ahead of its arrival in Florida this week.

Both Tampa International Airport (TPA) and St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) announced on Monday that all operations will be suspended as early as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at TPA and 3 p.m. Tuesday at PIE in preparation for the storm.

"The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia's expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane," TPA said in a Monday statement. "Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will cease by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and Airsides will be closed to all visitors and is not equipped to function as a shelter."

Florida has been bracing for Idalia, which is expected to intensify in a hurricane on Monday and make landfall on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has already approved an emergency declaration for Florida, which will grant the state further federal assistance. The storm has also forced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to leave the campaign trail and head back to his home state.

The arrival and departures board lists numerous flight cancellations at Tampa International Airport before the airport is due to close at 5 p.m. today ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, prompting airports to suspend flights in advance. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty

"TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the Airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing. Any changes to the timing will be promptly communicated," the airport told Newsweek. "All travelers should check with their airline for their flight arrangements and any changes to the airlines' flight schedules."

Earlier on Monday, the National Hurricane Center issued a Storm Surge Warning for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region. Evacuation orders have been announced for the counties of Hillsborough, Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, and Citrus.

TPA anticipates reopening on Thursday morning, while PIE is preparing to do the same Wednesday at 3 p.m.

PIE is still expecting to operate for two arrivals and two departures on Tuesday—a 9:30 a.m. flight arriving from Gulfport, Mississippi, that will depart again at 10:20 a.m. and a 1:44 p.m. flight arriving from Allegiant Flint, Michigan, that will depart at 2:34 p.m. The flights to and from Nashville that were scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) also said that they would continue to monitor the storm to see if operations would be impacted.

"While we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Idalia, here's a friendly reminder that with safety in mind, delays/cancellations are likely to occur with heavy rainfall & gusty winds in the area," MCO said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Please check directly with your airline for any updates in regards to your flight."

"As #Idalia approaches the First Coast, remember to check flight status w/your airline before coming to the airport," JAX wrote on the social media platform.

Less than a year ago, Hurricane Ian battered the Tampa Bay area, killing 150 people in Florida, as well as parts of the Carolinas and western Cuba. Fort Meyers, Cape Coral and Naples were hit particularly hard by the Category 5 hurricane, leaving thousands of people trapped in the floodwaters. Ian marked the third-costliest weather disaster on record, totaling $113 billion in losses.