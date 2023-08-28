Tropical Storm Idalia Evacuation Map: Florida Residents Told to Leave

Counties across Florida have begun to issue evacuation orders as Tropical Storm Idalia continues its approach toward the state.

Strengthening over the last few days, Idalia is currently predicted to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning. As of early Monday, the storm was situated approximately 150 miles off the western tip of Cuba and was generating sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour. While not expected to reach the same destructive power, Idalia is expected to hit near the same region of Western Florida where Category 5 Hurricane Ian made landfall in September 2022.

With the storm only days away, evacuation orders are now being issued by several Florida counties. Pasco County, which is located in the Tampa Bay area and is home to over 560,000 residents, issued both mandatory and voluntary orders, depending on location and circumstances. The alert, issued Monday, cited the risk of a "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds" in the county later in the week.

Those in Pasco County who "live in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV" or who live in historically flooding-prone areas are required to evacuate in advance of Idalia's arrival. The county has urged, but is not requiring, that other residents leave if they are registered with the local government as "Special Needs" or if they would be left particularly vulnerable in the event of power loss.

Dark clouds are seen due to the Tropical Storm Idalia in Havana on Monday. The storm is predicted to hit Florida later this week. Counties across Florida have begun to issue evacuation orders as Idalia continues its approach towards the state. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty

The county has also released a map showing "Evacuation Zones" listed as A, B, C, D, and E, and categorized by their proximity to the western coast of Florida. Residents in Zone A, the closest to the coast, are required to evacuate. Those in the other four zones are urged to evacuate. Similar zone systems are being used in other counties.

"Please consider riding out the storm with family or friends," the evacuation notice read. "If that's not an option, you can evacuate directly to a Pasco County Shelter. Shelters will open Tuesday, August 29, at 8:00 a.m."

Hernando County, located just to the north of Pasco and home to around 194,000 residents, has also issued mandatory evacuation orders for certain residents.

Voluntary Evacuation Orders and Public Shelter Information for Hernando County residents BEGINNING 8/28/2023 AT 12PM.



Due to the threat of Tropical Storm Idalia, voluntary evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. pic.twitter.com/D3f0wf9xva — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) August 28, 2023

According to Tampa-area reporter Jeff Butera, the orders have emphasized those who live to the west of U.S. Highway 19, and are therefore in close proximity to the coast, as well as those who live in mobile homes.

Butera also noted that Zoo Tampa is closing down at least through Monday and Tuesday, and that New College of Florida, situated on the coast in Sarasota, has canceled classes on Tuesday.

NEW: Hernando County will have mandatory evacuations coming, emphasizing concern for areas west of US 19 or any RVs/manufactured homes #Idalia — Jeff Butera (@BayNews9Jeff) August 28, 2023

Butera also reported that Pinellas County, located to the west of Tampa and home to nearly 1 million people, had issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the zone closest to the coast and for residents with mobile homes. The county also announced school closures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Newsweek reached out to Florida officials via email for comment.