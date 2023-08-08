Trump Accuses Fani Willis of Relationship With Gang Member: What We Know

Former President Donald Trump accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of having a relationship with a gang member during his rally in Windham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Willis is the Atlanta-area prosecutor expected to announce in the coming weeks whether Trump will be indicted in her probe into his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Willis has investigated whether his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president asked him to "find" enough votes to flip the election in his favor, violated state election laws. Trump, who has accused prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes, launched his latest attack against Willis as he addressed the large crowd during his campaign rally at Windham High School on Tuesday afternoon.

"I probably have another [indictment]. They say there's a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta. I guess they say that they were after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang, or a gang member," Trump said.

However, no credible evidence has been presented to back up allegations that Willis has ever had a relationship with any gang member. Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign and Willis' office for comment via email on Tuesday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump, left, is pictured on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, is shown on March 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump on Tuesday accused Willis of having an affair with a gang member. Jeff Swensen/Getty; Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

Trump's campaign first made accusations about Willis' relationship with Young Stoner Life (YSL) co-founder Mondo, also known as Fremondo Crenshaw, in a video released earlier this month. The video accused Willis of "hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting," referring to a Rolling Stone article from January.

The article features an interview with Mondo, who alleged that Willis acted "differently" from how she appears publicly when serving as his defense attorney in 2019. Her office is prosecuting YSL in a case alleging that the group is a criminal gang.

Mondo told the publication that the two had a "cool relationship" at the time.

"She's almost like, not really street, but she understands what goes on, bro. She understands life to a certain degree. She ain't trying to take all these little Black dudes down. She ain't that type of woman, man. I'm telling you, she's not," he said.

Mondo did not, however, say the two had any relationship beyond that of attorney and client. Nor did he accuse her of trying to hide their relationship. He said the two had not communicated since his case, and that he had not kept up with her until seeing that he was prosecuting his YSL friends.

Willis told Rolling Stone that she "liked" Mondo and hoped "he is well."

"When I represented [him], he received 110% effort from me. I advocated for him with zeal. I tend to meet my clients where they are. I hope you understand what that means. I want to see him do amazing things with his life, and I hope that's where he's headed," she said.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek Tuesday afternoon that Trump's comments on the case could end in a protective order or gag order.

"The judge in the Atlanta case, if and when Trump is indicted, may issue both a protective order and a gag order. The protective order will cover documents produced in discovery, and is pretty standard. A gag order is less common, and has not been issued in any of the former president's other criminal cases so far," he said in a statement.

Rahmani said Trump has a "First Amendment right to speak about the case," but that this right does not give him "free reign to attack the judge, prosecutors, or witnesses."

"The issue with a gag order is that it is toothless unless the judge is willing to hold Trump in contempt if he violates it," he said. "That would be extraordinary, but this is not a usual case. So far, no judge has been willing to hold Trump in contempt and jail him, but that may change if Trump continues to flout the judges' orders."