Trump Ally Scores a Victory in 2020 Election Fight

Sidney Powell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, recently secured a victory in the fight against the results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Texas' 471st District Court Judge Andrea Bouressa dismissed a petition filed by the State Bar of Texas' Commission for Lawyer Discipline accusing Powell of misconduct and violating ethics following her attempts and legal work to have the results of the 2020 election overturned.

In her decision, Bouressa said that the Commission for Lawyer Discipline had "numerous defects" in its exhibit filings against Powell.

"The court did not consider any document identified by the Commission that the Commission failed to cite or attach. Similarly, the Court did not consider any document attached by the Commission that the Commission failed to cite or identify," the judge wrote in the decision.

The decision this week comes after the Commission for Lawyer Discipline first filed the petition against Powell last March. In its petition, the commission cited several lawsuits that Powell filed following the 2020 presidential election, claiming election fraud.

"Respondent had no reasonable basis to believe the lawsuits she filed were not frivolous," the petition said.

The petition went on to cite different disciplinary rules that Powell had allegedly violated, including one that stated: "A lawyer shall not bring or defend a proceeding, or assert or controvert an issue therein, unless the lawyer reasonably believes that there is a basis for doing so that is not frivolous."

Following the decision, Powell told Newsweek that "the Bar had a year, all the depositions it wanted, more than 55,000 pages of discovery, and it had NO evidence I violated any rule. It's a good day for the Rule of Law thanks to a smart, hardworking, courageous judge who did not let political pressure or the press control her decision—despite their best efforts to do so."

The state bar's chief disciplinary counsel's office also told Newsweek in a statement that it is currently reviewing the decision.

"We will be meeting with the Commission for Lawyer Discipline to discuss what our next steps in this case will be," the counsel's office told Newsweek.

Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as an attorney for Trump, has also faced disciplinary hearings by the Washington, D.C., Bar's disciplinary office, following his efforts to help Trump allegedly overturn the 2020 election results.