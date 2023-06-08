News

Trump Announces His Federal Indictment in a 'Dark Day' for America

By
News Donald Trump Department of Justice Indictment Republicans

Former President Donald Trump says that he has been indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of his post-presidency handling of classified and sensitive documents.

Trump, the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, expressed disbelief while announcing the news in a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday night. The former president said that he was scheduled to be arraigned in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, blasting President Joe Biden's administration as "corrupt" while proclaiming his innocence and calling it a "dark day" for America.

Donald Trump Tweets Biden Claims & Indictment
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on May 31, 2023, in New York City. Trump on Thursday said that he has been indicted in the federal investigation of his post-presidency handling of classified documents. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote. "I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States ... I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he added. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

