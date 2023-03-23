Trump Arrest Wanted on 'Both Sides of the Aisle', Mick Mulvaney Says

People "on both sides of the aisle" would like to see former President Donald Trump arrested amid a possible indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday morning.

Mulvaney was asked by host Kaitlan Collins on CNN's This Morning, about a potential Trump indictment for an alleged hush-money payment he is accused of making to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign and about speculation that "Trump actually wants to be indicted" because he thinks it could benefit him politically.

"I think it's one of those rare cases where the extreme left in this country and the extreme right want the same thing, which is they want Donald Trump to be arrested," Mulvaney said. "The left want to see him frog-marched in his orange jumpsuit and the right wants to see him arrested because they think it will show that this has been a political witch hunt the whole time and they think it will make Donald Trump more sympathetic.

"It's a strange place to unify the country, perhaps, but a lot of folks on both sides of the aisle, right now, want to see Donald Trump arrested."

Mulvaney's comments come amid a possible indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously admitted to providing Daniels with a $130,000 payment on Trump's behalf to keep an alleged affair between the pair secret and pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws.

Bragg's office has been investigating Trump's direct involvement and the former president said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. Trump, who would become the first U.S. president in history to be charged with a crime if he is indicted, has denied any wrongdoing and the affair.

However, on Monday, Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Newsweek that a possible arraignment of the former president could occur next week, saying that it "looks like the way it will be."

During his appearance on CNN, Mulvaney was also asked if he expects Trump to be indicted.

"I do. I think the political pressure is such, the timing is such," Mulvaney said in response. "I do think he's going to be indicted. I don't understand the arrest part, whether or not he'll surrender himself, whether or not they'll require him to surrender himself, whether or not they'll make any special accommodation for him because he is the former president of the United States, because he does have Secret Service protection 24 hours a day. But I absolutely do expect an indictment."

On Thursday morning, Trump railed against Bragg in a series of Truth Social posts.

"WHY WON'T BRAGG DROP THIS CASE? EVERYBODY SAYS THERE IS NO CRIME HERE. I DID NOTHING WRONG! IT WAS ALL MADE UP BY A CONVICTED NUT JOB WITH ZERO CREDIBILITY, WHO HAS BEEN DISPUTED BY HIGHLY RESPECTED PROFESSIONALS AT EVERY TURN. BRAGG REFUSES TO STOP DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE TO THE CONTRARY. HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN'T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT. THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL!" Trump said in one post.

