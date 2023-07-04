Trump Begins July 4 With Attack on Biden

Donald Trump began the Fourth of July with a vulgar post targeting President Joe Biden on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Former President Trump is currently in the midst of a reelection campaign, seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an effort to retake the White House after his loss to Biden in 2020. Despite no evidence existing for the claim, Trump has continued to falsely assert that he only lost to Biden due to widespread voter fraud.

At around 2 a.m. ET in the early hours of July 4, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, welcoming the patriotic national holiday by sharing a meme attacking Biden over a perceived lack of enthusiasm for him from voters. At the bottom of the image is a flag with the vulgar message: "F*** Biden."

"[Eighty-one] million votes...and I've never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life," the meme reads, referencing the number of votes the president received in 2020 to defeat Trump, who received 74 million. Trump supporters have since attempted to claim that the lack of fervent crowds and merchandise for Biden, in contrast to Trump, is evidence that his 2020 numbers were fraudulent, while detractors have pointed out that most political candidates do not have the "cult of personality" kind of following that generates such things.

"True: No Biden hats anywhere," Trump wrote alongside the image, referencing his own ubiquitous red "Make America Great Again" hats. "Never seen one!"

Above, a photo of former President Donald Trump. Trump marked the Fourth of July holiday by sharing a vulgar anti-Joe Biden meme on his Truth Social account. Scott Olson/Getty Images

By contrast, Biden's official presidential Twitter account marked the Fourth of July holiday by sharing a simple celebratory graphic.

His official personal account shared a message in support of American troops alongside a photo of him greeting several members of the U.S. Army.

As we celebrate our nation this Fourth of July, I’m thinking of the countless service members who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.



We will always be in debt to those who defend our nation and democracy around the world. pic.twitter.com/DgWDpq1Ny5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 4, 2023

Biden is also seeking reelection to a second term in the 2024 race, facing only longshot primary opposition from the likes of author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He is widely expected to be heading towards a rematch with Trump in the 2024 general election, with polling numbers for that hypothetical matchup showing the two relatively neck-and-neck. Trump himself retains a strong double-digit lead over the entire pack of GOP candidates, even despite his mounting criminal indictments.