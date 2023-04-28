News

Trump Mocks Biden's 2024 Announcement Video

News Donald Trump Joe Biden 2024 Election Republicans

Donald Trump has mocked President Joe Biden's video announcement of his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, saying it took the president "supposedly seven takes to get it right."

On Tuesday, Biden, 80, announced he will be running for re-election in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris once again as his running mate. The president launched his campaign with a video, where he promised to defend Americans' personal freedoms from Republicans' efforts to undermine them and asked voters to give him four more years to finish the job. The video was published early on Tuesday on YouTube where it now has over 400,000 views.

Speaking at a campaign event on Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire (filmed by C-SPAN), Trump—who announced his third bid for presidency shortly after the 2022 midterms—mocked the president for announcing his 2024 race with a "pre-packaged video." Trump joked that he would have sent a pre-packaged video to the New Hampshire event but his audience "wouldn't have been very happy about that."

Comp Photo, Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 13, 2023, in New York City and Joe Biden is welcomed to the stage by North America's Building Trades Unions Secretary-Treasurer Brandon Bish during their legislative conference at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Trump has mocked Biden's video announcement of his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. James Devaney/GC Images ; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The former president, 76, announced his third bid for the presidency in November last year in front of a crowd of supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida with an hour-long speech that focused on his grievances over the investigations against him.

Talking on Thursday, Trump—who is currently battling several court cases—slammed Biden as "crooked and dishonest," saying he's going to give the incumbent the same nickname he imposed on the 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"On Tuesday, Joe Biden officially announced that he will seek four more disastrous years," he told the audience. "As you know, I've done very well against 'Crooked Hillary', but today [...] I will be retiring the name 'Crooked' from Hillary Clinton. [...] I'm going to retire the name 'Crooked' so that we can use the name for Joe Biden."

Thursday's campaign event was Trump's first in New Hampshire since he launched his campaign for 2024. Talking to supporters, Trump appeared confident he will win the Republican primary in New Hampshire as he's done in the previous two elections. Trump's main challenger according to recent polls is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet confirmed whether he will run in 2024.

New Hampshire is set to hold the first GOP presidential primary in 2024.

