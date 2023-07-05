Donald Trump's 4th of July Message Was Very Different From Joe Biden's

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden both posted Fourth of July messages onto social media on Tuesday in their own unique ways.

On Independence Day, Trump shared his messages celebrating the federal holiday on Truth Social in between sharing numerous posts attacking Biden, the president's son Hunter Biden, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and polls showing the former president is the favorite to clinch the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2024.

"Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE," Trump wrote.

In a later Truth Social Post, Trump shared a video clip of him delivering a positive message about the country which he gave during his recent rally in Pickens, South Carolina.

From left, Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 4, 2020, and Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., early on November 4, 2020. The Democrat and Republican both shared Fourth of July messages on social media on Tuesday. ANGELA WEISS and MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images

"Nearly two and a half centuries ago, brave American patriots risked their lives for the majestic halls of freedom," Trump said.

"Their names entered history as heroes and legends. Names like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, and South Carolina's own Francis Marion, a great general.

"We stand on the shoulders of generations of American patriots who gave everything they had for our country and for our Freedom. Our American ancestors conquered a dangerous frontier. They tamed the wilderness," the former president added.

"They fought the battles, they faced down the enemies, and they poured out their blood, sweat and tears to make this into the greatest nation in the history of the world."

Elsewhere on July 4, Trump posted a mocked up image on Truth Social showing him dressed as a general during the Revolutionary War.

Trump also spent the early hours of July 4 attacking Biden on Truth Social. At 2:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump shared a meme with the words: "81million votes...and I've never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life," in reference to the number of votes Biden got in the 2020 election, along with an image of a flag reading "F*** Biden."

Trump reshared the post, adding: "True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!"

In comparison, Biden shared more traditional Fourth of July celebratory posts on social media.

On Wednesday night, the president posted a video of himself and first lady Jill Biden watching a fireworks display at the White House with the caption: "Today, we celebrated independence, liberty, and freedom at your house—the People's House."

Biden also shared an Independence Day post via his personal Twitter account.

"As we celebrate our nation this Fourth of July, I'm thinking of the countless service members who sacrifice so much to keep us safe," Biden wrote. "We will always be in debt to those who defend our nation and democracy around the world.

Today, we celebrated independence, liberty, and freedom at your house — the People's House. pic.twitter.com/A2Vi9L00QN — President Biden (@POTUS) July 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Bidens appeared at an event on the South Lawn at the White House with military families as part of the Fourth of July commemorations.

"Today, we celebrate our independence. We celebrate our liberty and our freedom. And Jill and I are honored to spend the day with so many military families," Biden said.

"You represent a link in the chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days. You are the sinew, the backbone, the reality of why we're who we are. Unbreaking. Unbending."

"Throughout our history, you remind us that democracy is never, never, never guaranteed. Every generation must fight to maintain it. We must always cherish it, defend it, and strengthen it," Biden added.

The White House has been contacted for comment via email.