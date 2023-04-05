News

Trump Blasts 'Foolish' GOP Ex-Justice for Not Seeking His Endorsement

By
News Donald Trump Republicans Judges Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at failed conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly, arguing that the ex-justice was "foolish" for not seeking his endorsement.

Kelly lost by a wide margin to Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the liberal-leaning candidate, in a crucial election Tuesday night. Kelly, who was previously appointed to the states's highest court by Republican ex-Governor Scott Walker, also lost a bid to be elected to the court in 2020—when he was endorsed by the former president.

Tuesday's election outcome tilted the ideological makeup of Wisconsin Supreme Court from conservative to liberal. It is likely to have long-lasting consequences on politically charged issues like abortion rights, election laws and partisan redistricting efforts.

Despite Kelly having already lost one election with his backing, Trump insisted in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that the ex-justice's choice to not seek his endorsement for a second time made all the difference in the outcome of this year's contest.

Trump Blasts ‘Foolish’ Conservative WI Judge
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on November 5, 2022, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump assailed Daniel Kelly, a conservative who lost in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, saying Kelly was "foolish" for not seeking the ex-president's support. Win McNamee/Getty

"Daniel Kelly of Wisconsin just lost his Supreme Court Election," Trump wrote. "He bragged that he won't seek Trump's Endorsement, so I didn't give it—which guaranteed his loss. How foolish is a man that doesn't seek an Endorsement that would have won him the Election?"

After more than 95 percent of the vote had been tallied as of Wednesday evening, Kelly trailed Protasiewicz by 11 percent, according to The New York Times. With Trump's endorsement in 2020, he lost by a very similar 10.6 percent margin to liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.

In an interview with NBC News last month, Kelly said that he was "not looking for" Trump's endorsement in his second bid to be elected to the court, expressing concerns about "what message that would be sending" to voters.

Regardless, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., offered an impassioned last-minute plea to Wisconsin "MAGA patriots" on Tuesday, warning that the court would fall to "the radical left" if they did not vote for Kelly.

"MAGA patriots in Wisconsin - Get out and VOTE for Daniel Kelly tonight," Trump Jr. tweeted. "We can't afford to lose the Wisconsin Supreme Court to the radical left. Polls close at 8pm CST. Let's send these corrupt Dems a message at the ballot box tonight and again in 2024! Vote!!!"

Mark Shanahan, associate professor of politics at the U.K.'s University of Surrey and co-editor of The Trump Presidency: From Campaign Trail to World Stage, told Newsweek that Kelly's loss could signal that voters are "moving on from Trumpism."

"The voters of Wisconsin were making a quiet statement that the country is slowly moving on from Trumpism," Shanahan said. "Protasiewicz's victory in the Supreme Court race running on a liberal platform lays down a marker in a state that will be crucial in the 2024 presidential race."

"In tipping the court's partisan lean from conservative to liberal, Protasiewicz may become the key figure in any potential redistricting, plus, very pertinently, any likely challenges to the 2024 results," he added.

Read more

While Kelly did not emulate the former president by refusing to acknowledge his election loss on Tuesday, he did raise some eyebrows with an emotional attack on Protasiewicz after his defeat, saying that his liberal opponent had not been "worthy."

"I wish that in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent," Kelly said. "But I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede."

"We had this laid out plainly for us: We had the rule of law, or the rule of Janet," he continued. "And the people of Wisconsin have chosen the rule of Janet."

Newsweek has reached out online to the Kelly campaign for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC