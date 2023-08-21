'Trump Can't Win': Republican Warns They Are Poised to Lose Everything

Republican Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor, has warned the GOP that the party is bound to "lose everything" if Donald Trump wins the primary and goes on to face Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, McCarthy, who has formerly served as an attorney for Rudy Giuliani, said: "Very simple: Trump can't win. 65% already against him. That's before Dems launch [a] barrage after getting him nominated. If we finally grasp that, his support will collapse. If not, we lose everything, and Dems use majorities to remake Supreme Court. Nominate him if you want, but that's reality."

McCarthy is likely referring to a recent ABC poll which showed that 65 percent of Americans viewed the federal indictment against Trump—related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election—as serious.

Trump, who's currently facing major legal troubles after being hit by four separate indictments since the beginning of the year, still leads Republican primary polls by a wide margin on their rival. As of August 20, Trump gathered 54.3 percent of Republican votes, while his immediate rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, trailed him with 14.8 percent of the vote, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Former President Donald Trump throws signed hats to supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 13, 2023. Republican Andrew McCarthy warned his party on X that Trump can't win in 2024. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

McCarthy, who served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York since 1986 and left office in 2003, is now a columnist for National Review. Answering questions from X users who commented on his original post on the social media platform, McCarthy said he could not bring himself to vote for Trump.

"I thought he should've been convicted at [the] impeachment trial," he wrote. "That means he should've been disqualified. Personally, I could not vote for him. But that's irrelevant because he can't win. His candidacy would mean Dems crush us. At least 2 catastrophic years after that."

Very simple: Trump can’t win. 65% already against him. That’s before Dems launch barrage after getting him nominated. If we finally grasp that, his support will collapse. If not, we lose everything, and Dems use majorities to remake Supreme Court. Nominate him if you want, but… — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 21, 2023

Users responding to McCarthy's warnings appeared divided, with one saying that "if Trump was a true patriot he would step aside and endorse one of the several good candidates on the right," and more deriding the Republican author and backing Trump.

"Seems like what we heard in 2016...," one wrote. "Here we go with the RINO squad," another X user said, accusing McCarthy of being a "RINO" (Republican in name only)—an expression often used by Trump to bash his critics within the GOP.

It was not the first time that McCarthy voiced such a stark warning to his party. He authored an article published in National Review on August 1 titled, "Trump can't win," which argued that the former president "doesn't have a prayer of being elected president again."

McCarthy accused Trump of costing Republicans control of the Senate and said that the 2022 midterms "red wave" did not materialize because of the candidates the former president supported.

"The Democrats are trying to get Trump nominated because they know they would beat him decisively in November 2024," McCarthy wrote, adding that the indictments against Trump were meant to fire up his supporters.

Despite the indictments against him, Trump has steadily been growing his support base since the beginning of the year. According to FiveThirtyEight, the former president could count on 43.4 percent of the Republican vote on January 1. That number has now inflated by almost exactly 10 percentage points.