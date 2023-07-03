U.S.

Why Trial Is 'Double-Edged Sword' for Trump: Ex-Prosecutor

By
U.S. Donald Trump Trial 2024 Election Jack Smith

Agreeing to a proposed trial date in the classified documents case could be a "double-edged sword" for Donald Trump, according to former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance.

The former president is currently facing 37 criminal charges in the case following an extensive investigation by the Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith. Among those charges are 31 counts of willfully retaining documents containing sensitive and classified information about the defense and nuclear capabilities of the U.S. and foreign nations, a violation of the Espionage Act.

The case is being overseen by a Trump appointee, Judge Aileen Cannon, who has ruled favorably towards the former president in the past, raising suspicions from the legal community about her motivations. Cannon initially set an August trial date, but on Friday, the DOJ requested a delay until December 11, in order for Trump's lawyers to obtain security clearance.

Vance, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the Obama administration, wrote in a Substack post on Sunday that accepting or rejecting the December start date could be "a bit of a double-edged sword for Trump."

Donald Tump Campaign Trail, South Carolina
Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event on July 1, 2023, in Pickens, South Carolina. Accepting or rejecting the December 11 start date for his trial could be "a bit of a double-edged sword for Trump," according to Joyce Vance. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

She said that Trump is unlikely to accept the proposed date, "at least not without the intention of asking for a continuance as that date gets closer."

Many observers have expected Trump to try and delay the trial as much as possible, potentially allowing him to squash the case altogether should he win back the presidency in 2024.

Trump is currently leading the growing pack of candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination, with polls regularly giving him a double-digit lead over his closest competitors, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former Vice President Mike Pence.

General election polls are less definitive, with some giving him a lead in a proposed rematch against Joe Biden, and others giving the incumbent Democrat the edge.

Read more

Vance wrote that pushing back against the date could result in additional troubles for Trump as the court works to ensure a speedy trial.

"If Trump objects to a December trial and asks for a date after the first of the year, the government will undoubtedly demand a ruling that he cannot use rallies, campaign events, and primary dates as an excuse for further delay," she said.

"Since it would be entirely reasonable, under the government's proposed schedule, to try the case in December, if Trump asks for additional leeway and the Court grants it, there is no reason it shouldn't come with conditions that ensure the people get their right to a speedy trial."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press team via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC