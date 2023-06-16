Trump Gets a Legal Victory

Former President Donald Trump scored a legal win in a probe looking into Trump National Golf Club Westchester after recently facing some legal woes that included his indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Miriam Rocah, the district attorney in Westchester County, New York, closed the two-year investigation that was launched to determine if Trump National Golf Club Westchester tried to improperly lower its tax burden in Ossining, according to ABC 7 News.

Rocah's office confirmed on Thursday closing the investigation. In addition, no criminal charges were issued against the former president.

"The Westchester County District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation regarding certain properties owned by Donald J. Trump and/or the Trump Organization located in Westchester County, New York," the office said in a statement, according to ABC 7 News. "Our investigation is now closed. We approached this investigation as we do all of our investigations, objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs."

Former President Donald Trump looks on at Trump National Golf Club on May 27 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump scored a legal win in a probe looking into Trump National Golf Club Westchester after recently facing some legal woes that included his indictment in the classified documents case.

Trump reacted to the news on Thursday, writing on Truth Social that closing the investigation "WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK?"

However, the former president hasn't taken any victory laps recently as he continues to be probed in state and federal investigations. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on a total of 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, in the classified documents case. He became the first former president to face federal criminal charges in United States history. Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee the case after the FBI seized hundreds of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last August. The FBI search came months after he was issued a subpoena requiring him to return all documents, with the former president denying any wrongdoing throughout the course of the investigation. Smith said last week that Trump is facing charges related to violations of the country's national security laws and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Meanwhile, Trump was also indicted earlier this year in a probe led by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brag's office into a finance violation committed by Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. The former president is also facing several other investigations, including the events related to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and his alleged involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

In addition, Trump is still running for president next year despite his ongoing legal challenges and calls for him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Newsweek reached out by email to Trump's media office for comment.