Trump Goes After Black Columnist for Writing 'Racist' Article About Him

Donald Trump targeted New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow for writing an article criticizing the former president after his first 2024 presidential campaign stop in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

Blow made several arguments in his Sunday article about why Trump remains "dangerous," which the former president didn't take lightly. He blasted the columnist in a Truth Social post on Thursday morning, calling Blow, who is Black, a racist—even though he didn't comment on Trump's race in the article.

"Racist Columnist Charles Blowhard of the Failing New York Times, a sick degenerate who doesn't like our Country or the values that made it great, prior to its massive FAILURE over the last two years, writes that I should be prosecuted by Radical Left, Soros Backed Lunatics, even without evidence, because I'm WHITE," Trump wrote.

"What has our Country come to? With Blowhard's racist words and innuendo, dumb as he is, bad things happen, and we are now a Nation in Decline being stupidly led into World War lll."

L: Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa on March 13, 2023. R: Columnist Charles M. Blow attends the MIDNIGHT MACRO party on January 26, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Trump blasted Blow for writing an article criticizing him following his first 2024 presidential campaign stop in Waco, Texas on Saturday. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty; Sonia Recchia/Getty

Blow's column was published a day after Trump held his rally in Waco, where he slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, touted disproven claims of election fraud in 2020, and criticized the investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office into alleged hush money paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"Trump is still exaggerating old accomplishments, relitigating a lost election and marking enemies for retribution. He's stuck in a rut," wrote Blow. "He has an obsession with enemies, personal, real or perceived. He needs them; otherwise, he's a warrior without a war."

Meanwhile, the former president continues to assert his innocence in the case Bragg's office is investigating and has repeatedly claimed that the district attorney has been directed by the federal government to launch the probe, which could lead to Trump's indictment.

Trump is being investigated after it was discovered that $130,000 was paid to Daniels by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep secret an affair that Daniels claims she had with Trump in 2006. During his Saturday rally, Trump denied the affair and called Daniels "horse face" as crowds cheered on, which Blow criticized in his column.

"He called Stormy Daniels 'horse face' and said that if he'd had an affair, she would 'not be the one'—a remark not only crude and sexist but one that glosses over the reality that more than a dozen women have accused him of sexual improprieties," said Blow.

The New York Times columnist also said Trump is the type of "character" that is constant in American culture, using "humor" and "audacity" to promote his agenda and maintain a presence among his followers.

"Trump took an American archetype and added horror, actual political power and a potentially empire-ending ego. His humor and audacity are often part of the narrative of the American folk hero, a status Trump has attained among his followers," Blow wrote.

"Indeed, the atmosphere outside Saturday's rally, on a beautiful spring day, felt like tailgating before a concert. This is part of what makes Trump so dangerous. For some, the extreme fandom creates community. For others, Trump worship could inspire violent fanaticism, as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021."

Towards the end of his article, Blow argued that Trump hasn't moved on from the past even though the country, including members of his own party, shifted priorities.

"After Trump's speech, I went back to listen to his first speech after announcing his candidacy in 2015. The tone and themes were strikingly similar. He hasn't grown much, personally or politically, since then. He's more sure of himself and more vulgar, but narcissism is still his engine. Ultimately, if his legal issues don't do him in, his inability to grow beyond nostalgia and negativity could," said Blow.

