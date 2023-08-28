News

Trump Going to Prison Would 'Deter the Next Aspiring Dictator':Kirschner

By
News Donald Trump Republicans Prison Dictators

Sending former President Donald Trump to prison would "deter the next aspiring dictator," according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a March 4, 2024, start date for Trump's federal trial in Washington, D.C., on felony charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed. Trump, currently campaigning as the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election, had requested that the trial start in April 2026 instead.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said during an MSNBC appearance on Monday that the former president should head straight to federal prison if he is convicted in the D.C. case. Kirschner made the remark after The Bulwark co-founder Charlie Sykes pointed out that Trump could arrive at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as both "a convicted felon" and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Trump Going to Jail Would ‘Deter NextDictator'
Then-President Donald Trump waves while departing from the White House for Camp David May 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said during an MSNBC appearance on Monday that the former president should head straight to federal prison if he is convicted in the D.C. case. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"When Donald Trump is a convicted felon, the only place he should show up is at the Federal Bureau of Prisons to serve a sentence of confinement," Kirschner said. "That's the only way we, the system, will deter the next aspiring dictator from doing what Donald Trump has done."

Reached for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung re-shared with Newsweek a statement that accuses Kirschner of being "a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" who "has been shunned by the legal community at large."

The March 4 trial date in D.C. was blasted by the Trump campaign, who said in a statement earlier in the day that it "deprives [former] President Trump of his Constitutional right to a fair trial." A 2026 trial would have, in theory, opened the door to Trump pardoning himself if he were to be convicted and go on to win the 2024 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the D.C. case and denies any wrongdoing in each of the four criminal indictments that he has faced so far this year. The ex-president frequently claims to be the victim of political "persecution" and "election interference." He also claims that his supporters are the true targets of his criminal proceedings.

2024 presidential election polling continues to show Trump maintaining a wide lead over his Republican primary rivals, with most surveys showing the former president running neck and neck with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election rematch.

Kirschner suggested that support for Trump would eventually plummet due to the public changing their opinions on the former president if he is convicted of a crime, saying that "the rule of law" would "kick in" and "overrule the court of public opinion."

A poll released on Friday by Navigator Research found that 62 percent of registered voters already believe that Trump "has committed a crime," although just 28 percent of Republicans agreed with the statement. Only 42 percent of voters thought that Trump would be convicted of any crime.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC