Trump Insists He Didn't Want Ivanka and Jared Kushner to Help With 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't want his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, involved in his 2024 presidential campaign, despite media reports that said otherwise.

Trump announced his third presidential campaign in November at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his presidency, attended the event, but Ivanka Trump did not, saying she was prioritizing the couple's children instead.

Ivanka Trump also served as a senior adviser to her father during his presidency. The New York Post wrote that Kushner refused to help his father-in-law with the campaign after Trump met with hip-hop artist Kanye West—who has made antisemitic remarks on social media—and white supremacist Nick Fuentes a week after his campaign announcement, but Trump said he specifically requested that Ivanka and Kushner not get involved with the campaign.

Trump said the campaign would be "too mean and nasty," and that the reason they weren't getting involved again was because he "specifically asked" them to refrain from participating.

"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it - too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday morning.

"There has never been anything like this 'ride' before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!"

Trump continues to claim that the 2020 election in which he lost to President Joe Biden was rigged and stolen. Political campaigns are known for being bitter, with candidates verbally attacking each other and even their family members, and Trump's 2016 campaign was no exception, with Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton both targeting the other.

However, the New York Post reported that an unnamed source close to the situation said Kushner and Ivanka Trump felt they were "burned" in Washington, D.C. and refused to return for Trump's 2024 campaign because of their past experiences.

But Trump said he didn't want to expose his family to a nasty campaign. Trump faces multiple legal battles such as the January 6 House Select Committee urging the Department of Justice to prosecute Trump on charges such as insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Trump faces other challenges as well, with his family's business, the Trump Organization, recently found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud. His tax records were released last week after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) didn't audit his taxes until two years into his presidency.

The slew of hurdles could make Trump's 2024 campaign even more bitter than his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. According to his Truth Social post, Trump wants to protect his family from being collateral damage.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment.