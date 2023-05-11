Former president Donald Trump's interest in a younger staffer raised alarm in the White House and he "openly" behaved inappropriately, a former Trump administration official has told Newsweek.

Olivia Troye, who was an adviser to former vice president Mike Pence and his lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force, said Trump's behavior was common knowledge among senior staff.

Her remarks come after two other former Trump staffers accused him of sexual harassment while in the White House. They spoke out in television interviews after a jury on Tuesday found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll. Trump denied the allegations and, on Truth Social, called the verdict "A DISGRACE" and a "CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" His attorney said he would appeal.

Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary, and adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin said on CNN earlier this week that Trump had a pattern of behaving inappropriately with women while in the White House.

"I witnessed his behavior first hand," Troye told Newsweek. "He did it openly and made the comments openly even in meetings."

Troye added that "this behavior was a known thing across many senior staff" in the White House.

Olivia Troye attends a White House event on April 29, 2023. She said that Donald Trump openly behaved inappropriately when he was president. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation

In an appearance on CNN on Tuesday, Farah Griffin said there were "countless" cases of impropriety that she took to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows because she thought the way Trump "engaged with women was dangerous."

Grisham said Trump, 76, had been particularly fixated on a woman on her team, and described an incident where he had asked a staffer to "bring her back so that they could look at her ass."

"With this one staffer, it was really bad to the point that I was extremely uncomfortable," Grisham told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Troye, 46, was aware "there was a younger staffer that he took a very keen interest" in. "That was the one they raised concerns about," Troye said.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office and campaign for comment via email.

Meadows did not respond to requests for comments sent through the website of the Conservative Partnership Institute, where he is senior partner.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Scotland. The former president has been accused of impropriety in the White House. Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell

Troye left the Trump administration in August 2020 and went on to blast Trump's response to the pandemic and urge voters to deny him a second term.

Jurors on Tuesday rejected Carroll's claim that she was raped by Trump in a dressing room after they ran into each other at Bergdorf Goodman in 1996.

But they found Trump responsible for sexual abuse and awarded Carroll $5 million in a judgment that could haunt Trump as he campaigns to regain the White House.

Trump did not attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read. Jurors were shown Trump's October 2022 deposition, where he called Carroll's claim that he raped her "a false, disgusting lie."

Jurors also saw the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood hot-mic recording of Trump bragging about being able to kiss and grab women by their genitals without asking permission. He later characterized those comments as "locker room talk" and denied behaving that way towards women.