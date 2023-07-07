Donald Trump Investigations Are Costing Over $1 Million Per Month

The federal investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former President Donald Trump are setting the Department of Justice (DOJ) back over $1 million per month, according to a new expenditure report.

Smith is currently acting as the Department of Justice's special counsel investigating Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents as well as matters relating to the alleged efforts to stop the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election.

The DOJ published an expenditure report for Smith's investigation into Trump, which showed total spending from November 2022 to March 2023 of $5,428,579, which equates to just over $1 million per month in the five-month span.

The expenditure detailed a number of different categories for spending which include personnel compensation, travel and transportation, rent, communications, utilities, printing, contractual services, supplies and acquisition of equipment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. The DOJ has published an expenditure report showing the cost of Jack Smith's investigations into Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Last month, Trump was indicted on several federal charges relating to his handling and possession of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

The indictment made Trump the first former president to face federal criminal charges which included the willful retention of classified documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, corruptly concealing a document, and making false statements to investigators. Trump has denied all wrongdoing in the case.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to act as a special counsel in both the classified documents investigation and the transition of power following the 2020 election.

In a statement announcing Smith as the special counsel, Garland said the investigation was "into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021."

No official charges or an indictment have been announced for the investigation into Trump's alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, during which his supporters stormed the building while Congress was inside certifying Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment. The Department of Justice directed Newsweek to the expenditure report after being contacted for comment.

Since his federal indictment, Trump has continued to rail against Smith, previously calling him a "major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party."

In a TruthSocial post over the Fourth of July weekend, Trump wrote: "Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest...Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!"