U.S.

Donald Trump Investigations Are Costing Over $1 Million Per Month

By
U.S. Donald Trump Jack Smith DOJ Department of Justice

The federal investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former President Donald Trump are setting the Department of Justice (DOJ) back over $1 million per month, according to a new expenditure report.

Smith is currently acting as the Department of Justice's special counsel investigating Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents as well as matters relating to the alleged efforts to stop the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election.

The DOJ published an expenditure report for Smith's investigation into Trump, which showed total spending from November 2022 to March 2023 of $5,428,579, which equates to just over $1 million per month in the five-month span.

The expenditure detailed a number of different categories for spending which include personnel compensation, travel and transportation, rent, communications, utilities, printing, contractual services, supplies and acquisition of equipment.

Donald Trump Investigation Is Costing Over $1Million
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. The DOJ has published an expenditure report showing the cost of Jack Smith's investigations into Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Last month, Trump was indicted on several federal charges relating to his handling and possession of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

The indictment made Trump the first former president to face federal criminal charges which included the willful retention of classified documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, corruptly concealing a document, and making false statements to investigators. Trump has denied all wrongdoing in the case.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to act as a special counsel in both the classified documents investigation and the transition of power following the 2020 election.

In a statement announcing Smith as the special counsel, Garland said the investigation was "into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021."

Read more

No official charges or an indictment have been announced for the investigation into Trump's alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, during which his supporters stormed the building while Congress was inside certifying Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment. The Department of Justice directed Newsweek to the expenditure report after being contacted for comment.

Since his federal indictment, Trump has continued to rail against Smith, previously calling him a "major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party."

In a TruthSocial post over the Fourth of July weekend, Trump wrote: "Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest...Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC