Trump Jr. Raises New Theory About Nashville Shooter

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday raised a conspiracy theory on Twitter regarding the unreleased writings of the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter.

The investigation continues into the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in which a 28-year-old believed to have been a former student opened fire, killing three students and three faculty members, before being killed by responding officers. Police initially identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, though it has since been found that Hale identified as a transgender man online and went by the name Aiden Hale.

If the FBI continues to refuse to release the Nashville Trans Terrorist’s manifesto, the only conclusion we can make is that it is far worse than we could even imagine and that the threat of future attacks from this radical and growing group is greater than we thought!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

A search of Hale's belongings turned up a series of writings that have been dubbed a "manifesto" by some, detailing the shooter's plan to target the Covenant School and at least two other schools. Law enforcement sources have variously described the writings as "rambling" and evidence that Hale was suffering from a mental illness, an emotional disorder or both. The materials have since been turned over to the FBI for "a very in-depth analysis," after which the information is planned to be released publicly.

In the weeks since, numerous conservative political figures have called for its immediate release, with some speculating without evidence that the writings reveal Hale's intention to target the Covenant School because of its Christian affiliation. In a tweet on Monday, Trump Jr. claimed that "the only conclusion" to be made from the continued investigation into the manifesto is that its contents are "far worse than we could even imagine."

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. The eldest son of the former president on Monday put forth an unfounded conspiracy theory on Twitter regarding the unreleased writings of the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"If the FBI continues to refuse to release the Nashville Trans Terrorist's manifesto, the only conclusion we can make is that it is far worse than we could even imagine and that the threat of future attacks from this radical and growing group is greater than we thought!!!" Trump Jr. tweeted.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted about having her account suspended after she said antifa was planning a "Trans Day of Vengeance," that purportedly encouraged transgender people to use violence to fight back against attacks on their rights.

She wrote, in part, "My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter. Restore my account immediately."

There is no evidence linking Hale to antifa—or anti-fascists—an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists, according to the Associated Press.

Newsweek reached out to the FBI press office via email for comment.

Robert Swope, a member of the Nashville Metro Council, previously stressed in a statement to the New York Post that Hale's writings will be released to the public once the FBI investigation is completed.

"The manifesto is going to be released. It's just a matter of when," Swope said. "There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life."