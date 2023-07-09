U.S.

Trump's Five Biggest Cheers During Las Vegas Speech

By
U.S. Donald Trump Nevada 2024 Election

Donald Trump delivered some of his biggest hits in a speech as he returned to Las Vegas on Saturday, addressing supporters at a relatively small event held inside a church.

Trump's speech at the Clark County volunteer recruitment drive was much shorter than many of the usual lengthy tirades he delivers at rallies. The BBC reported in 2019 that a Trump speech at a Conservative Political Action Conference went on for two hours and two minutes.

Speaking for just 40 minutes, he delivered many of his greatest hits and took aim at his top rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and President Joe Biden.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event in Las Vegas. Trump again took aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden in his speech. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Here are some of Trump's remarks that drew the biggest cheers from the audience:

Joe Biden Is a 'Crook'

Trump told the audience he was no longer referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary," because he wanted to use the name for Biden.

"We're using the word crooked for Joe Biden, because Joe Biden is the most crooked president in the history of our country by a factor of hundreds," he said. "He's a crook."

'No More Men in Women's Sports'

Trump plugged into the conservative zeitgeist, saying he would bar transgender athletes whose sex assigned at birth as male from competing in girls' and women's sports.

"One of the things that I've been talking about, you have to say before anybody, we're going to end men joining women's teams," he said. "No more men in women's sports."

Read more

Vegas 'May Get the Ocean'

Trump appeared to make a joke about climate change during an attack on DeSantis, saying Las Vegas could one day have a coastline.

"Florida is easier than other places, you have the ocean and you have the sun. There's something about that that works," he said.

"But you have the sun too, but you don't have the ocean...maybe someday you'll have the ocean, you never know."

'We're Going To Deport'

Trump's campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused on immigration and his desire to build a wall at the southern border with Mexico. He pledged to crack down on illegal immigration if he regains the White House.

"We're going to deport the criminal illegal aliens that have come into our country," he said.

Elsewhere in his speech, the president decried the country's "open borders."

He said: "Who wants open borders? Who wants to have people coming in? Who wants people coming in from foreign countries? Who wants it?"

'We Should Hire Him'

As he railed against high crime rates in U.S. cities, Trump mentioned the case of a Colorado supermarket employee who was reportedly fired after filming thieves making off with laundry detergent.

"Can you believe it? We should hire him. We should find out who he is," he said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC