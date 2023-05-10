Trump Lawyer Christina Bobb Defends Him Against Sexual Harassment Claims

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, defended the former president against new sexual harassment claims raised by former Trump staff, saying she has "never once" felt uncomfortable by former President Donald Trump's comments or behavior.

"I love working for him and working with him," Bobb, who started working for Trump in 2020 and is representing the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsweek on Wednesday. "He's a great man, funny and a pleasure to be around."

On Tuesday, a jury found Trump was liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s and ordered he pay her $5 million. The verdict sparked new accusations of sexual harassment against Trump with two former White House staffers saying they observed concerning behavior.

Former Trump White House Communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told CNN on Wednesday, that there were "countless cases" of impropriety in the Trump White House which she raised to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during her time in the administration.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, defended the former president against new sexual harassment claims raised by former Trump staff. Brandon Bell/Getty

"I thought the way he engaged with women was dangerous," she said, adding that none of those cases rose to the level of the accusations made by Carroll, but enough for her to consider them "improper" so much so that she felt she "had a duty to report."

"This is all out there," Griffin said. "Voters need to pay attention and folks in my own party need to stop making apologies for this man."

Newsweek reached out to Trump for comment.

Over the years, more than a dozen of women have accused the former president of sexual misconduct. Carroll's allegations, however, are the only ones to have been affirmed by a jury verdict. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and intends to appeal Tuesday's verdict.

Griffin's remarks echo claims that former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has already publicized. In her 2021 memoir, Grisham said there was one staffer who Trump was particularly interested in having around. She claimed that he would routinely request that she accompany him on trips and that she was so concerned, she would avoid leaving the staffer alone with the former president.

Grisham renewed her account on Wednesday, telling CNN that the situation made her "extremely uncomfortable" and that "every senior staff member knew [about] it, everybody talked about it in our White House." She said she raised the matter to more than one chief of staff, but noted there was little that even top administration officials could do about Trump's behavior.

"At the end of the day, what could they do other than go in there and say, 'This isn't good sir'? Donald Trump will do what Donald Trump wants to do," she said. "When you're dealing with the President of the United States, again, there's no HR group."

Bobb accused Grisham of "trying to become relevant again" by making those claims and called the accusations "a sorry attempt to make news."

"[Former] President Trump is an excellent boss and it is an honor to work for him," Bobb told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Grisham via Twitter for comment.