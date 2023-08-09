Trump Lawyers Claim Judge's Ruling Could Cost Government Over $100K Dollars

Donald Trump's legal team has requested U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to restore a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence to save the United States government and local and state municipalities "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, Florida, is the same location where allegedly stolen classified documents were stored by Trump and later recovered by federal authorities during a property search last summer. In June, he was indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on 37 counts, including 31 related to the willful retention of national defense information.

DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith, who helmed the classified documents investigation, indicted Trump on August 1 on four counts in relation to January 6 and the Capitol riot, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

The former president has pleaded not guilty in both cases. He has also claimed his innocence regarding another indictment issued by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office earlier this year for purported hush money payments made prior to the 2016 election.

"President Trump's request to discuss information deemed by the government to be classified with his lawyers in an alternate secure facility is a more efficient use of government resources," Trump's lawyers wrote in the 11-page request filed on Wednesday.

"Efforts to safely transport and protect President Trump—all of which are required by the Secret Service—cost the United States government and state and local municipalities hundreds of thousands of dollars per visit, which is significantly more than the fixed amount necessary to re-establish the secure area at which President Trump (and his lawyers) were once permitted to discuss classified information."

The motorcade of former President Donald Trump arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse for arraignment, in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2023. On Wednesday, Trump's legal team requested for Mar-a-Lago to be permitted to be a safe location to review classified material. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

A SCIF is a room where highly secure information can be discussed and reviewed by government officials, contractors and the like due to the sensitive nature of highly classified conversations not wanting to be made public.

Due to the government's proposed protective order, Trump would only be able to consult with his legal counsel about classified material inside designated SCIFs in the Southern District of Florida, where the classified material will be housed.

Due to the volume of documents part of this case, his lawyers argue, they want Mar-a-Lago to be approved for "re-establishment" due to Trump previously being permitted to discuss and review classified information there during his presidential term.

Attorney Bradley Moss told Newsweek via email that Trump's lawyers' request is "chutzpah, pure chutzpah."

"If it's honored, it is just begging for trouble," he said.

"Isn't it a little late [to make this request]?" Karen Agnifilo, a former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, told Newsweek via text. "Maybe he should have done that in the first place and kept the documents in the secure SCIF rather than in the bathroom."

Cannon initially denied Smith's motion for a protective order in mid-July, referencing a need for "meaningful conferral" among involved parties. A revised motion by Smith, on the government's behalf, was later approved.

"All classified information produced, possessed, created or maintained by the defense, including notes and any other work product, and all classified information disclosed by the United States government to the defense, shall be stored, maintained and used only in the SCIF established by the CISO, unless otherwise authorized by the CISO," Cannon wrote, according to court documents.

On Monday, she submitted a court order requesting that former Trump aide Walt Nauta—another co-defendant in the documents case, along with Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira—present evidence related to Smith's request for an out-of-state jury.

"What could go wrong?" wrote former FBI agent Pete Strzok on X, formerly Twitter. "No way this happens. And yet another reason...this case isn't going to trial before the election."

