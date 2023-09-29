Trump's Lawyers May Rip Ivanka to Shreds for Testimony Against Father

Lawyers for Donald Trump could potentially go after his daughter, Ivanka, if she decides to testify against her father in his New York civil fraud case, according to a biographer of the former president.

Ivanka Trump was named as a witness in Trump's New York fraud case on Wednesday, in documents filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Friday, Trump biographer, David Cay Johnston, spoke with CNN's Outfront regarding Trump's civil case and what could happen if Ivanka was to testify against her father.

"I would expect Donald and his sons and likely Ivanka called to take the Fifth Amendment," Johnston said. "If, however, Ivanka testifies in any way that's damaging to her father or her brothers' interests, then Donald's lawyers are going to rip her to shreds and do everything they can to go after her."

Senior advisor to the President Ivanka Trump listens during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. On Friday, September 29, 2023, legal experts spoke about the potential response by Donald Trump's lawyers if Ivanka Trump was to testify against the former president. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this week, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization fraudulently raised the value of several of their properties, as well as Trump increasing the value of his own net worth.

"In defendants' world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies...That is a fantasy world, not the real world," the judge's ruling said.

Neama Rahmani, the President of West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal prosecutor told Newsweek on Friday that Ivanka Trump could try to plead the Fifth Amendment but noted that "the New York Court of Appeals has already ruled that Ivanka's conduct falls outside of the civil statute of limitations."

"If Engoron finds that there is no criminal exposure either, Ivanka may be forced to testify," Rahmani told Newsweek. "Ivanka's lawyers previously pointed the finger at Donald Trump and others in court filings, so James may think she will be a good witness for the state. Trump's lawyers can cross-examine her, of course, but Ivanka was out of the business when the conduct at issue occurred. And an aggressive cross-examination is less effective in a bench trial than before a jury because judges can see through the theatre."

Rahmani also noted that if Ivanka was to testify negatively against her father, he would "probably blast her on social media."

"He's had no problems turning on people in his inner circle, so I wouldn't be surprised if he did the same to his own family," Rahmani said.

On the other hand, Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told Newsweek that the likelihood of Ivanka testifying "to her father's detriment is extremely low."

"She is much more likely to plead bad memory or the fifth amendment to questions even though the claims against her were dismissed based on the statute of limitations under state law. In theory, some federal fraud statutes might still apply," McAuliffe told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.