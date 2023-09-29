U.S.

Trump's Lawyers May Rip Ivanka to Shreds for Testimony Against Father

By
U.S. Donald Trump Ivanka Trump New York Trump organization

Lawyers for Donald Trump could potentially go after his daughter, Ivanka, if she decides to testify against her father in his New York civil fraud case, according to a biographer of the former president.

Ivanka Trump was named as a witness in Trump's New York fraud case on Wednesday, in documents filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Friday, Trump biographer, David Cay Johnston, spoke with CNN's Outfront regarding Trump's civil case and what could happen if Ivanka was to testify against her father.

"I would expect Donald and his sons and likely Ivanka called to take the Fifth Amendment," Johnston said. "If, however, Ivanka testifies in any way that's damaging to her father or her brothers' interests, then Donald's lawyers are going to rip her to shreds and do everything they can to go after her."

Ivanka Trump
Senior advisor to the President Ivanka Trump listens during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. On Friday, September 29, 2023, legal experts spoke about the potential response by Donald Trump's lawyers if Ivanka Trump was to testify against the former president. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this week, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization fraudulently raised the value of several of their properties, as well as Trump increasing the value of his own net worth.

"In defendants' world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies...That is a fantasy world, not the real world," the judge's ruling said.

Neama Rahmani, the President of West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal prosecutor told Newsweek on Friday that Ivanka Trump could try to plead the Fifth Amendment but noted that "the New York Court of Appeals has already ruled that Ivanka's conduct falls outside of the civil statute of limitations."

"If Engoron finds that there is no criminal exposure either, Ivanka may be forced to testify," Rahmani told Newsweek. "Ivanka's lawyers previously pointed the finger at Donald Trump and others in court filings, so James may think she will be a good witness for the state. Trump's lawyers can cross-examine her, of course, but Ivanka was out of the business when the conduct at issue occurred. And an aggressive cross-examination is less effective in a bench trial than before a jury because judges can see through the theatre."

Rahmani also noted that if Ivanka was to testify negatively against her father, he would "probably blast her on social media."

"He's had no problems turning on people in his inner circle, so I wouldn't be surprised if he did the same to his own family," Rahmani said.

On the other hand, Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told Newsweek that the likelihood of Ivanka testifying "to her father's detriment is extremely low."

"She is much more likely to plead bad memory or the fifth amendment to questions even though the claims against her were dismissed based on the statute of limitations under state law. In theory, some federal fraud statutes might still apply," McAuliffe told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC