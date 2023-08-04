U.S.

Trump Ignored Staff Telling Him He Lost Election–Ex Comms Sec

U.S. Donald Trump Indictment 2020 Election Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump ignored those who told him that he fairly lost the 2020 election as he was "testing a legal theory" put forward by his attorneys, according to one of his former aides.

Hogan Gidley, a former White House deputy press secretary and Trump campaign spokesman, hit out at Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 investigation in which the former president pleaded not guilty to four federal charges on Thursday.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast, Gidley dismissed the prosecution's claims that Trump was well aware that he had lost the election to Joe Biden, but continued with a conspiracy to keep him in power regardless—a key aspect of the prosecution's case against the former president. Trump's office has been contacted for comment.

Gidley claimed that Trump "absolutely believed" that he had won the last election, and that Smith's team will not be able to have the former president "thrown in jail" by proving otherwise.

"There are plenty of people cited in the indictment that said Donald Trump was wrong and told him he lost the election," Gidley said. "But he was still testing a legal theory with attorneys that told him he was right. He could do these things."

"Donald Trump absolutely believed he was in the right here. No question about it, regardless of how many people told him that he was wrong," Gidley added.

In the 45-page indictment against Trump, the Department of Justice accused him of having "deliberately disregarded the truth" that there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, even when he was "notified repeatedly" that his claims were untrue by those who were "best positioned to know the facts."

Among the examples of people the DoJ cited as having told Trump he had lost the 2020 election fairly were former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's own attorneys, ex-attorney general Bill Barr and members of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said that it may be hard for the prosecution to get a guilty verdict against Trump in the 2020 election probe because they would have to prove he was aware that he was committing fraud.

"So if Trump says, 'I just relied on the advice of my attorneys, and I didn't know it was wrong or illegal,' then that's a defense in this case," Rahmani told Newsweek. "If he can prove it was only aggressive lawyering, then he can be acquitted."

Trump, the front runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has long denied any wrongdoing in connection the January 6 and 2020 election investigation, and frequently accuses Smith of "election interference."

On Thursday, Trump described the criminal investigation into him as a "persecution of a political opponent" after pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

"This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers," Trump said. "If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America."

Elsewhere in his interview on The News Agents, Gidley also claimed the federal investigation into Trump is politically motivated.

"It reminds me of that thing that you see on T-shirts and on posters about pirates when they would say 'the beatings will continue until morale improves.' It's like the indictments will continue until my poll numbers improve because Joe Biden continues to go down in the polls," Gidley said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

