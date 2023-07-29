Trump 'May Die in Prison' If He Doesn't Strike a Deal: Legal Analyst

Former President Donald Trump "may die in prison given his age" if he "is found guilty and does not strike some kind of a sentencing deal," Paul Collins, a legal studies and political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said on Saturday.

In a new superseded indictment unsealed on Thursday, the Department of Justice's (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith unveiled three additional criminal charges against Trump related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to obstruct investigators' efforts to return them to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Smith previously indicted Trump on 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, related to the classified documents case, to which the former president pleaded not guilty to in June.

In an article published on Saturday, Collins told Salon that the new charges against Trump are shocking and add further fuel to the obstruction of justice charges.

"If the government can prove this aspect of the case, it will be exceptionally difficult for the former president to mount a defense," he said, who later added, "These are serious charges and if the former president is found guilty and does not strike some kind of a sentencing deal he may die in prison given his age."

Republican 2024 presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is seen at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Thursday's new charges include allegations that the former president called on Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira to delete security-camera footage taken at the Florida resort, which had been sought by federal prosecutors. De Oliveira, 56, is being charged with concealing documents, making false statements to law enforcement and altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing an object.

Trump is also facing an additional charge under the Espionage Act stemming from his alleged possession of a war plan, which is believed to be classified material about a potential attack on Iran during his time as president. He was recorded talking about how he was in possession of the document at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a July 2021 meeting.

The former president also faces a previous indictment on the state-level by a Manhattan grand jury for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which he pleaded not guilty to in March. Trump is also widely expected to soon face charges in Georgia from Fulton County's District Attorney Fani Willis related to his efforts to change the state's election results in his favor during the 2020 presidential election.

Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg told Newsweek on Saturday, "One thing we have learned from Trump is that MAGA never apologizes or acknowledges guilt or defeat. So I don't expect any plea deals. Trump could indeed receive prison time, but he could also get house arrest and probation. We are living in unchartered territory."

Meanwhile, numerous lawyers, political analysts, and politicians took to social media after news broke to address the additional charges Trump faces.

Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that "the added charges in the top secret docs case are really dynamite."

Former assistant to Trump for National Security Affairs (NSA), John Bolton tweeted on Friday, "I called for Trump to end his presidential candidacy after the first Federal indictment and do so again now after the second one. It is more "obstruction of justice as a way of life": Trump's pure selfishness and self-interest - not regard for principle or country. America will suffer needlessly."

Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, tweeted on Thursday, "The evidence in the original federal indictment against Trump was already strong, but the new charges reveal even more. There are witnesses, surveillance footage, text messages and meetings focused on the plot to obstruct the investigation. They all show such powerful consciousness of guilt."

However, Representative Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican and staunch Trump supporter, came to the former president's defense on Thursday by tweeting, "President Trump is absolutely correct. Another politically motivated indictment of him would only further destroy our Country."

Trump addressed the charges himself on Friday on his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, "The Security Tapes that were VOLUNTARILY given to Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ were not, I am told, deleted in any way, shape, or form. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"