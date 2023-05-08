U.S.

Trump Misses E. Jean Carroll Case Deadline: 'He Has No Defense'

By
U.S. Donald Trump Trial Court New York

Former President Donald Trump has missed a deadline imposed by a judge in New York and will not testify as part of the civil lawsuit brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan had given Trump an extended deadline to testify in his own defense, giving the former president until 5 p.m. ET on Sunday to petition the court to reopen the case.

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s—an accusation the former president denies—and is suing him in New York for battery and defamation. As a result of missing the deadline, the defense will call no witnesses.

The missed deadline came despite the fact that Trump had indicated he might testify while visiting his golf club in Doonbeg in County Clare, Ireland, last week and that he was cutting his trip short for that purpose.

Donald Trump At His Scottish Golf Course
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a round of golf at his course in Turnberry, Scotland, on May 2, 2023. Trump will not testify in a civil lawsuit brought against him in New York. Robert Perry/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Trump's lawyers via email for comment.

Social media users reacted to the news with speculation about how Trump not testifying could decide the outcome of the case and the views of the jury.

"Trump will not testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape/defamation case," MSNBC legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks tweeted on Sunday. "He has no defense. None. Zero. How can the jury not find in favor of Carroll."

"Her evidence was strong, including her testimony, collaboration from those she told contemporaneously, testimony of other women he did the same to them, and his deposition statement that 'fortunately or unfortunately' 'stars' can kiss and grab women by the p*&$y and he's a 'star,'" Wine-Banks said.

Trial lawyer Michael Popok tweeted: "Shock of the day. As predicted, Trump confirmed tonight that he is NOT appearing in Court to 'confront' E Jean Carroll at all & Judge rejected his motion to take case away from the jury" and shared his own video where he offered his views.

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, tweeted: "Judge Kaplan successfully called Trump's bluff in the E Jean Carroll case. After his golf course bluster about leaving Ireland early to appear in court & contest her 'fake' rape charges, Trump folded like a meek little mouse."

Adam Klasfeld, the managing editor of Law & Crime, also noted that no new filing had been made by the deadline.

"15 minutes later, still no docket entry on this," Klasfeld tweeted. "To quote the judge on this, 'that ship has irrevocably sailed.' See you for closing arguments on Monday."

Before the deadline on Sunday, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted: "In 42 minutes, we'll know whether Trump ultimately listened to his lawyers or not."

After the deadline had passed, Rubin tweeted, "the court's 5 p.m. deadline passed without any motion by Donald J. Trump to testify in his own defense. And at 5:01, Joe Tacopina exhaled like no lawyer has ever exhaled." (Tacopina is an attorney representing Trump in the case.)

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC