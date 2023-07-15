Trump Mocked For Putin Comment: 'Doesn't Seem to be Coherent'

Former President Donald Trump was mocked Saturday night after he appeared to refer to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "Vladimor."

While speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida Trump said, "China's not a problem. If you have the right leadership, Russia's not a problem. They would have never done what they did, believe me, they would have never done. And I spoke to Vladimor."

Trump has repeatedly weighed in on how he would handle the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying he could end the war within 24 hours. Trump also previously signaled that he would have "made a deal" for Moscow to claim parts of Ukraine, had he been in power when the Russian invasion took place. On Saturday Trump reiterated the remarks that he could end the conflict in Ukraine in 24-hours.

Former Department of Defense official Mike Walker took to Twitter to comment on Trump's remarks saying, "Trump doesn't seem to be coherent tonight."

California Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia also tweeted, "I think he meant Voldemort."

Foreign policy analyst Laura Rozen also took to Twitter saying, "what?"

Army veteran Skyleigh Heinen commented saying, "Vlad still has Trump in his pocket but damn is he going down nonsensical sounding as ever. Bye Bye Vlad this train is officially crashing."

Meanwhile, political analyst and Dillard University Professor Robert Collins told Newsweek on Saturday that Trump "sounded like his memory and certain details are escaping him. That's a problem for him because he's constantly attacking Biden for having dementia. If Trump starts to show signs of a failing memory, those attacks will lose power. Also, polling shows that the majority of the American people believe that both Trump and Biden are too old to be running for president and that they would prefer a choice of younger candidates. This just solidifies those opinions."

Recent NBC polling shows a majority of registered voters are concerned Biden does not have the "necessary mental and physical health" to be president. The poll also shows voters are concerned about Trump's mental and physical health as well. The poll was conducted between June 16-20 with a 3.1 margin of error and surveyed 1,000 registered voters.

Collins also added: "He [Trump] does not seriously believe that he could end the war in 24 hours. Just like he never seriously believed that he could get the government of Mexico to pay for a border wall. But he makes these campaign promises to throw red meat to his base, knowing that their memories are short, and he will not be held accountable when the promises are not fulfilled."

During his speech, Trump also said the media claimed he was "soft on Russia." Continuing, Trump said, "We wiped out all those tanks with the guns, I gave them, think of all the sanctions I put on, and yet I got along with Putin. But the apple of his eye was Ukraine. I said Vladimir don't do it. It'll be so bad for you if you do it. We will hit you harder than anybody has ever hit you."