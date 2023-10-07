Donald Trump Places His Trust in Potential Key Witness Against Him

Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Donald Trump who has been a key figure for prosecutors in the classified documents case, has been named as one of two gatekeepers for his presidential records.

Trump, who is leading the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, is set to face a federal jury in Florida on charges that he illegally hoarding classified documents—one of four criminal cases he is facing—next year. The trial is currently scheduled for May 20, 2024, but Trump's lawyers are seeking to postpone it until after the 2024 election.

Trump named defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Corcoran as his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration in a September 19 letter, Politico reported. The move rescinded access for a number of former Trump advisers, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

Donald Trump addresses the press during a lunch break on the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023 in New York City. The former president has named Evan Corcoran as one of two gatekeepers for his presidential records. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"With this letter, I designate Todd Blanche, Esq. and M. Evan Corcoran, Esq. as my representatives in all respects that pertain to access to the records of my Presidency," Trump wrote in the letter.

"This letter supersedes all prior correspondence on this topic in that the representatives named herein are not in addition to, but replace, any prior designee."

The indictment brought against Trump in June accuses him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House in 2021. He is accused then of repeatedly obstructing government efforts to get the records back. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

While communications between lawyers and their clients are normally protected by attorney-client privilege, Corcoran was ordered by a judge to testify before the federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified records. He would also have to turn over notes documenting his interactions with the former president.

Trump's decision to appoint Corcoran as his representative to the National Archives is surprising, given that the lawyer could be a key witness against his own client.

"It's another bewildering move by Donald Trump," Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told Newsweek.

However, he added: "It may be his attempt to keep Corcoran obligated to perform some professional duties and ensure ongoing contact and communication. A cynic might suspect it's a plan to keep a witness in Trump's orbit in yet another way, available to subtly or not so subtly influence."

Corcoran dictated notes about his interactions with Trump into his iPhone's Voice Memos app and then transcribed them on paper, The New York Times reported earlier this year.

The attorney's notes stated that Trump said it may be better to lie to investigators and say he did not have any classified material to turn over.

Smith was able to obtain the notes by invoking the crime-fraud exception, The Times reported.

Corcoran appeared before the federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified records multiple times this year, and invoked attorney-client privilege to avoid answering some questions, according to The Associated Press.

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.