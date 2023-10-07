U.S.

Donald Trump Places His Trust in Potential Key Witness Against Him

By
U.S. Donald Trump Jack Smith DOJ Mar-a-lago

Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Donald Trump who has been a key figure for prosecutors in the classified documents case, has been named as one of two gatekeepers for his presidential records.

Trump, who is leading the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, is set to face a federal jury in Florida on charges that he illegally hoarding classified documents—one of four criminal cases he is facing—next year. The trial is currently scheduled for May 20, 2024, but Trump's lawyers are seeking to postpone it until after the 2024 election.

Trump named defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Corcoran as his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration in a September 19 letter, Politico reported. The move rescinded access for a number of former Trump advisers, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the press
Donald Trump addresses the press during a lunch break on the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023 in New York City. The former president has named Evan Corcoran as one of two gatekeepers for his presidential records. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"With this letter, I designate Todd Blanche, Esq. and M. Evan Corcoran, Esq. as my representatives in all respects that pertain to access to the records of my Presidency," Trump wrote in the letter.

"This letter supersedes all prior correspondence on this topic in that the representatives named herein are not in addition to, but replace, any prior designee."

The indictment brought against Trump in June accuses him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House in 2021. He is accused then of repeatedly obstructing government efforts to get the records back. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

While communications between lawyers and their clients are normally protected by attorney-client privilege, Corcoran was ordered by a judge to testify before the federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified records. He would also have to turn over notes documenting his interactions with the former president.

Trump's decision to appoint Corcoran as his representative to the National Archives is surprising, given that the lawyer could be a key witness against his own client.

"It's another bewildering move by Donald Trump," Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told Newsweek.

However, he added: "It may be his attempt to keep Corcoran obligated to perform some professional duties and ensure ongoing contact and communication. A cynic might suspect it's a plan to keep a witness in Trump's orbit in yet another way, available to subtly or not so subtly influence."

Corcoran dictated notes about his interactions with Trump into his iPhone's Voice Memos app and then transcribed them on paper, The New York Times reported earlier this year.

The attorney's notes stated that Trump said it may be better to lie to investigators and say he did not have any classified material to turn over.

Smith was able to obtain the notes by invoking the crime-fraud exception, The Times reported.

Corcoran appeared before the federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified records multiple times this year, and invoked attorney-client privilege to avoid answering some questions, according to The Associated Press.

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC