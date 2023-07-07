Trump Rages at 'Wacko' Jack Smith's $9 Million Investigations

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at "wacko" Special Counsel Jack Smith after learning of the price tag for his investigations.

Trump expressed outrage in a Truth Social post on Friday following the release of Department of Justice (DOJ) expenditure records showing that Smith's investigations had cost a total of more than $9 million over the course of five months.

The DOJ also released records regarding expenditures for Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and former office, revealing that $1.17 million had been spent over the first two months.

The former president, who faces federal and state felony charges as he seeks the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, raged at the discrepancy in cost of the investigations and accused Smith of "election interference," a frequent refrain since his federal indictment last month.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon learning of the $9 million cost for his federal investigations, Trump assailed Special Counsel Jack Smith, calling him "wacko." Michael M. Santiago/Getty

"Deranged Jack Smith, the wacko prosecutor that Corrupt Joe Biden and his Thugs stuck on me during the political campaign in which Biden is losing 'BIG' (an absolute No, No!), just announced that he has spent over 9 million dollars, already, on this continuing Witch Hunt," Trump wrote.

"Biden's Special Prosecutor, by comparison, has spent almost nothing," he continued. "Prosecutorial Misconduct for purposes of Election Interference!"

Smith spokesperson Peter Carr declined Newsweek's request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Smith since he was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to oversee criminal investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents and activities related to the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

The ex-president pleaded not guilty to 37 counts during his arraignment in the documents case last month. He also pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony charges in New York state earlier this year.

Smith's federal January 6 investigation is ongoing, with speculation recently mounting that more charges may soon be filed against the ex-president following revelations that multiple Republicans testified as part of Smith's probe.

Trump continues to rage at Smith, making the special counsel the focus of his ire in several other Truth Social posts earlier this week.

In a post on Wednesday, Trump baselessly concluded that cocaine recently found at the White House was "for the use of" the current president and his son Hunter Biden, while suggesting that Smith was involved and "looks like a crackhead."

An all-caps post hours earlier saw Trump demanding that his supporters "PROTEST" the "MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT" he was facing, calling it "THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

Trump said in a Fourth of July post that Smith was a "sick puppet" who should be "put out to rest," having called the special counsel a "major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party" one day earlier.