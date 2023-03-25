Trump Rally Goers Think He'll Be Reinstated, Want to Arrest Alvin Bragg

Ahead of former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, supporters are voicing opinions about his possible return to the White House. One rally goer also called for a "citizen's arrest" of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over his involvement with a possible indictment of the former president.

Trump is being investigated by Bragg's office over accusations that he concealed a $130,000 "hush money" payout made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors for the attorney have reportedly suggested that Trump's indictment might be imminent, though they haven't given an exact date.

The former president took to Truth Social last week saying he expected to be indicted on Tuesday. Trump has denied having an affair with Clifford, as well as any wrongdoing.

Man at Trump rally wants to do a citizen’s arrest of Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/0xnaidpYqy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 25, 2023

While speaking to Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) in Waco on Saturday, one of Trump's supporters said, "Arrest Alvin Bragg. Alvin Bragg is overstepping his boundaries. We the people are calling for the arrest of Alvin Bragg."

"For crimes of treason, election interference...obstruction of justice and even lying to a grand jury. Trump's done nothing wrong. We're here to show support to the greatest president ever, Donald Trump," the rally goer continued.

"You know in South Carolina you can do a citizen's arrest. So, if Alvin Bragg ever comes to South Carolina, arrest him!" the un-named Trump supporter added.

Another duo of Trump supporters, also speaking to RSBN, voiced a bet they had that Trump would be reinstated as president despite losing the 2020 election. One supporter said, "I think he'll be definitely elected, if not something will happen this year. I believe he could be installed anytime."

Trump and many of his supporters continue to claim that the 2020 election was "rigged" or "stolen." No evidence has emerged corroborating that allegation. Dozens of election challenges filed by Trump and his allies have failed in state and federal courts. Many high-profile Republican officials have consistently rejected and fact-checked the false claims.

Guy at Trump rally says he has won multiple bets with his friend Tommy, who keeps making predictions that Trump is about to be reinstated. Tommy is asked about it, and he still thinks it could happen any day now. pic.twitter.com/aSJJ0LVOk5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

The former president is currently the leading candidate for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, according to recent polls. Trump announced his campaign in mid-November last year.

Meanwhile, as President Trump prepares for his Waco campaign stop, some are calling into question the timing. Saturday's rally coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Waco siege, as well as a possible looming indictment from Bragg's office.

While speaking on what Trump's campaign stop should focus on, political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday, "He'll likely focus on topics that resonate with his base, such as immigration, the economy, and 'law and order' issues. He may also emphasize his accomplishments during his time in office, such as tax cuts, deregulation, and job creation."

Agranoff continued: "It would [be] wise for him to stay away from controversial or divisive issues that could alienate some of his supporters or turn off potential voters. For example, he may want to avoid discussing topics like the January 6th insurrection, his ongoing legal challenges, or his recent social media bans, but we know he will use this as an opportunity to portray how he is a political target for Democrats trying to make a name for themselves and try to get his base roweled up for the pending indictment we keep hearing about."

Agranoff concluded that Trump may use this "as a great opportunity to discuss his vision for the future of the country and how he plans to achieve his goals."