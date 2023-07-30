Trump Rally Interviewer Backpedals After Man Calls To 'Kill Them All'

Right Side Broadcast Network (RSBN) guest host Matthew Alvarez has distanced himself from comments made by an attendee at a Donald Trump rally who said he wanted liberals to be killed after initially appearing to agree with the statement.

The violent comments were made while Alvarez was interviewing some of the hundreds of Trump supporters who were outside the Erie Insurance Arena ahead of the GOP frontrunner's speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 29.

Alvarez interviewed a Trump supporter who said: "I'm here to guarantee Trump gets back in and gets rid of the corruption in the White House. It's a disgrace. Joe Biden is a disgrace to this country."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking to supporters during a political rally on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Interviewer Matthew Alvarez distanced himself from comments a by the member of the crowd. Getty

The guest host then agreed, adding: "He's a disgrace and so are the left and the RINOs (Republican in name only), the globalists."

In response, the man said: "They can kill 'em all. Kill 'em all."

Alvarez then commented: "I agree with you on that."

The exchange was shared on Twitter by the account of Andrew Wortman and has been viewed more than 1.4 million times since it was shared on the social media platform on Saturday.

Far-right outlet interviewing Trump rally attendants waiting in line in Eerie, Pennsylvania:



Matthew Alvarez: “So how are you guys doing?”



Trump fan: “Good. I’m here to guarantee Trump gettin’ back in and gettin rid of the corruption in the WH. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden is a… pic.twitter.com/xMJAiGY1O2 — Andrew Wortman 🟧 (@AmoneyResists) July 29, 2023

Later, inside the venue, Alvarez addressed the controversy surrounding the comments made by the supporter as well as what appeared to be him agreeing with them.

He said: "Now, there is something that is trending on Twitter right now. Outside we were interviewing a number of people who were talking about how great the country is, how great the president is and I heard something else that was spoken."

Alvarez then distanced himself from the comments, saying: "That is not something that I agree with, obviously. So, if there is something that happened, where somebody was speaking out there, I didn't hear those words spoken.

"It's very loud outside, all I know is I'm here for God, for this country, for truth, for President Trump, that kind of thing. Definitely not a proponent for anything like that happening."

Guest host Matthew Alvarez officially retracts statements made earlier today on RSBN.



Please note that opinions espoused by contractors or interviewees do not reflect the values of the company. pic.twitter.com/0A4XTeUKvP — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 29, 2023

RSBN host Brian Glenn then offered support to Alvarez and said the clip would be viewed out of context by those on the left.

He added: "This is what many on the left will do, they'll take a clip of that and they will run with it and, all of a sudden, the statement that is that you want to 'kill everybody' or whatever. We all know that's not what you meant to get across."

Alvarez then added: "I didn't say it. I didn't hear the guy say it. I'm going to watch the clip myself."

He then encouraged people to follow his Truth Social account to hear his views on a range of topics and that they would not find any similar comments as those said by the Trump supporter.

Since RSBN shared Alvarez's statements on July 29, the clip has attracted an estimated 22,100 views.

According to an AP-NORC poll published in May, respondents said news media had a negative impact on democracy and political polarization in the U.S.

It found 74 percent of people surveyed believed the news media is helping to increase political divisions in the country compared to just 6 percent who said it had the opposite effect.

The poll, carried out between March 30 and April 3 surveyed 1,002 adults and those who took part were adults who were representative of the U.S. population.

Newsweek has contacted RSBN for comment via email.

Update 07/30/23 9:04 a.m. ET: This article's headline was updated for accuracy.