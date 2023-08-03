News

Trump Reacts to Arraignment With Attack on D.C.'s 'Decay'

By
News Donald Trump Department of Justice Republicans January 6

Former President Donald Trump has denounced the "decay" of Washington, D.C., after being arraigned in the nation's capital on criminal charges.

Trump appeared in person at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all four felony counts tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed.

The former president was indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; conspiracy against rights; and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

Following the hearing, Trump briefly addressed reporters at Ronald Reagan National Airport. He lamented his "persecution," touted his 2024 campaign and said that the nation's capital had become a wasteland of "filth" and "decay" since he left office in January 2021.

Donald Trump post arraignment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following his arraignment in a Washington, D.C., courtroom in Arlington, Virginia. He pleaded not guilty to all four felony counts stemming from the federal investigation of attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

"This is a very sad day for America," said Trump. "And it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay, and all of the broken buildings and walls, and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It's a very sad thing to see it."

"This is a persecution of a political opponent," he continued. "This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers ... If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America."

Trump abruptly ended his remarks and refused to take any questions before boarding "Trump Force One" and departing the D.C. area.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump's office and the office of Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., via email on Thursday evening.

Read more

Just after Trump's motorcade left the courthouse on Thursday, a fundraising email purporting to be from the ex-president's son, Eric Trump, urged supporters to donate in light of the arraignment, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to Trump's January 6 charges, Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations of the ex-president led to the former president being charged with 40 felony counts related to his post-presidency retention of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump also entered not guilty pleas in April after being charged with 34 state felonies in the falsification of business records in New York.

The former president, who could face a sentence of hundreds of years in prison, has claimed that all of his legal troubles are part of a politically motivated "witch hunt" and "election interference."

The legal team representing Trump in the D.C. case are expected in appear back in court for a hearing on August 28, although the former president was told on Thursday that he would not be required to attend the first hearing.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC