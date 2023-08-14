News

Trump Reacts to 'Leaked Charges' With Call for Cash

Former President Donald Trump urged supporters to donate to his 2024 presidential campaign following the emergence of a "leaked" document outlining potential criminal charges in Georgia.

The Fulton County court website on Monday uploaded, then deleted a document listing at least 13 charges against the former president, including racketeering, filing false documents and multiple conspiracy charges, according to a report from Reuters.

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told Reuters that no charges had been filed, with the grand jury that was meeting to decide on charges against Trump not yet having voted. It remains to be seen which, if any, of the charges listed in the document will actually be filed against the ex-president.

The incident quickly sparked confusion and outraged Republican supporters of the former president, many claiming that it was evidence of Trump's due process rights being violated before his potential fourth criminal indictment of the year was even filed.

Trump Reacts to 'Leaked Charges'
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Following the appearance of a "leaked" document outlining potential criminal charges against Trump in Georgia, he urged supporters to donate to his presidential campaign. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Around the same time, a Trump campaign email with the subject line "LEAKED CHARGES AGAINST ME," which was signed by the former president, repeated the same criticism while attempting to cash in by urging supporters to prove their loyalty in the form of a campaign donation.

"The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED – but it's clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end," the email, addressed to "Patriot," reads. "They are trying to rob me of my right to due process. This is an absolute DISGRACE."

"These rabid left-wing prosecutors don't care about uncovering the truth," it continues. "They don't care about administering justice or upholding the rule of law. They want me BEHIND BARS for the rest of my life as an innocent man, and will do anything in their power to get their way."

The email goes on to lament that the country is "being run into the ground by the most incompetent and corrupt people in history" and urges supporters to "save America" by supporting Trump's bid to return to the White House.

"Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life – for 1,500% impact," it concludes, while sharing links to contribute between $24 and $250.

A statement from the Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts described the potential leak as "a fictitious document that has been circulated online," despite the document having reportedly appeared on its official website.

In response to a request for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung pointed Newsweek to a statement from the former president's lawyers Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, who alleged that the document was not a "mistake" but instead evidence that prosecutors had "no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process."

"This was not a simple administrative mistake," the lawyers said. "A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated."

"This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception," they continued.

