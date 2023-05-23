Trump Request for Garland Meeting Signals Indictment Is Near: Legal Experts

A request from former President Donald Trump's lawyers for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland has sparked speculation that Trump may be facing an imminent federal criminal indictment.

Trump lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty sent a letter to Garland on Tuesday requesting a meeting to discuss "the ongoing injustice" of Special Counsel Jack Smith's dual investigations into the former president's attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election and issues surrounding his post-presidency handling of classified documents.

"President Trump is being treated unfairly," the lawyers wrote in the letter, which was shared by the ex-president on Truth Social. "No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion."

"We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors," they continued.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured while being arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York City on April 4, 2023. Trump's lawyers on Tuesday demanded a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, prompting legal experts to speculate that the ex-president could soon be facing criminal charges at the federal level. Seth Wenig

Legal experts reacted to the letter by suggesting that the request could indicate Trump, the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, will soon be charged will federal crimes.

The former president is already facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at the state level, with his trial in New York set to begin amid next year's presidential primary season. He has pleaded not guilty.

"You don't send your lawyers to meet with a prosecutor who's not planning to indict you," tweeted lawyer Tristan Snell, a former assistant attorney general for New York state. "If Trump's lawyers are requesting a meeting, it's because DOJ has let Trump know he's a target—and he's about to get indicted."

"Trump's lawyers' request to meet with DOJ is a request to meet with MERRICK GARLAND himself," Snell added in a subsequent tweet. "This may mean Special Counsel Jack Smith has ALREADY reached a charging decision—and now all that's left is for Garland to make the final approval to seek an indictment of Trump."

"A federal indictment is nigh," former Department of Justice (DOJ) official Andrew Weissmann tweeted in response to a tweet from journalist Kyle Cheney, who was commenting on a report from The Wall Street Journal that says Smith was "wrapping up" his classified-documents investigation.

"You don't do this unless you think indictments are imminent," national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss tweeted while sharing the letter from Trump's lawyers.

"One thing to remember as we spin our wheels over Trump's letter: he inaccurately predicted the timing of his indictment in Manhattan by weeks," Moss added in a later tweet. "Maybe they expect indictments this week. Maybe they're jumping the gun. Either way, sure seems like things will happen soon."

Newsweek has reached out via email to the office of Trump and the DOJ for comment.

Trump has repeatedly denounced Smith, Garland and the DOJ, denying any wrongdoing and saying that he is the victim of a political "witch hunt" and "election interference" due his 2024 ambitions.

In addition to potential federal charges, a grand jury investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia could also result in criminal charges for the former president.

He is also facing multiple civil lawsuits, having already been found liable in the defamation suit from former journalist E. Jean Carroll this month.