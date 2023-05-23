News

Trump Request for Garland Meeting Signals Indictment Is Near: Legal Experts

By
News Donald Trump Merrick Garland Republicans Department of Justice

A request from former President Donald Trump's lawyers for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland has sparked speculation that Trump may be facing an imminent federal criminal indictment.

Trump lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty sent a letter to Garland on Tuesday requesting a meeting to discuss "the ongoing injustice" of Special Counsel Jack Smith's dual investigations into the former president's attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election and issues surrounding his post-presidency handling of classified documents.

"President Trump is being treated unfairly," the lawyers wrote in the letter, which was shared by the ex-president on Truth Social. "No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion."

"We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors," they continued.

Donald Trump Merrick Garland Jack Smith Indictment
Former President Donald Trump is pictured while being arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York City on April 4, 2023. Trump's lawyers on Tuesday demanded a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, prompting legal experts to speculate that the ex-president could soon be facing criminal charges at the federal level. Seth Wenig

Legal experts reacted to the letter by suggesting that the request could indicate Trump, the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, will soon be charged will federal crimes.

The former president is already facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at the state level, with his trial in New York set to begin amid next year's presidential primary season. He has pleaded not guilty.

"You don't send your lawyers to meet with a prosecutor who's not planning to indict you," tweeted lawyer Tristan Snell, a former assistant attorney general for New York state. "If Trump's lawyers are requesting a meeting, it's because DOJ has let Trump know he's a target—and he's about to get indicted."

"Trump's lawyers' request to meet with DOJ is a request to meet with MERRICK GARLAND himself," Snell added in a subsequent tweet. "This may mean Special Counsel Jack Smith has ALREADY reached a charging decision—and now all that's left is for Garland to make the final approval to seek an indictment of Trump."

"A federal indictment is nigh," former Department of Justice (DOJ) official Andrew Weissmann tweeted in response to a tweet from journalist Kyle Cheney, who was commenting on a report from The Wall Street Journal that says Smith was "wrapping up" his classified-documents investigation.

"You don't do this unless you think indictments are imminent," national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss tweeted while sharing the letter from Trump's lawyers.

"One thing to remember as we spin our wheels over Trump's letter: he inaccurately predicted the timing of his indictment in Manhattan by weeks," Moss added in a later tweet. "Maybe they expect indictments this week. Maybe they're jumping the gun. Either way, sure seems like things will happen soon."

Newsweek has reached out via email to the office of Trump and the DOJ for comment.

Read more

Trump has repeatedly denounced Smith, Garland and the DOJ, denying any wrongdoing and saying that he is the victim of a political "witch hunt" and "election interference" due his 2024 ambitions.

In addition to potential federal charges, a grand jury investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia could also result in criminal charges for the former president.

He is also facing multiple civil lawsuits, having already been found liable in the defamation suit from former journalist E. Jean Carroll this month.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC