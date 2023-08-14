Trump Rips Biden, Hawaii Governor on Maui Wildfires

Former President Donald Trump condemned President Joe Biden and Democratic Hawaii Governor Josh Green over their administrations' responses to the wildfires on the island of Maui.

Officials confirmed Sunday that at least 96 people have died as a result of the fires that have ravaged Maui, and hundreds more remain missing. Fires also continue to burn throughout the island as of Monday, although officials have contained about 85 percent of the fire that tore through the historic beach town of Lahaina.

In a video message shared to Trump's Truth Social account Monday, the former president extended his "sympathy and warmest regards" to all of those who have been affected by the wildfire, which is among the deadliest in U.S. history.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire. The former president assailed President Joe Biden and the Hawaii state government's response to the wildfires in Maui. Spencer Platt/Getty

"The death caused by this catastrophic event will be far worse than ever expected now that houses and cars and other areas are being inspected," Trump said in his message. "The sad thing is, it should never have happened. Our government was not prepared. And very importantly, the aftermath is going very poorly with the governor of the island wanting to do nothing but blame it on global warming, and other things that just happen to pop into his head."

While appearing on MSNBC Sunday, Green described Maui as a "war zone," and said that the state was still in its "acute" phases of recovery efforts. He also sent a warning "to the entire planet" that climate change played a role in exacerbating the bush fires that ultimately turned uncontrollable last week. The National Weather Service has previously said that dry summer conditions, combined with winds from Hurricane Dora, helped spread the flames further.

As The New York Times wrote last week, the impacts of global warming, such as rising temperatures and declining rainfall, have left Hawaii more susceptible to wildfires.

Trump also blasted Biden, whom the former president called "crooked" and "incompetent" for his response to the Maui wildfires. Biden has faced backlash after reportedly dismissing questions about Hawaii's death toll while vacationing in Delaware this weekend, telling Bloomberg correspondent Justin Sink that he had "no comment."

"To say no comment is oftentimes fine, but to be smiling when you say it, especially in such a tragedy as this, is absolutely horrible and unacceptable," Trump said of Biden. "It is a disgraceful thing that Joe Biden refuses to help or comment on the tragedy in Maui, just as he refused to help or comment on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, for a very, very long time."

Newsweek could not find proof of Biden "smiling" when he dismissed questions about Maui.

"In any event, hopefully, everyone will be able to pull together so that a horrible situation does not get even worse," Trump continued. "To the families affected, I give you my love and sympathy. Nothing can ever replace your loved ones but you will always have the memories and will feel their great love surrounding and embracing you."

Biden has not addressed the wildfires publicly since Thursday, although the president has enacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in response to the tragedy. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed Biden's reportedly dismissive comment during a briefing Monday, telling reporters that the president is "deeply concerned" about those impacted by the fires.

"He's going to make sure the state has everything it needs from the federal government to recover because he is deeply concerned, and he's going to continue to be there for the government of Hawaii for as long as it takes," Jean-Pierre said.

Newsweek reached out to Green's office via email Monday night for comment.