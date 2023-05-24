News

Trump Roasts DeSantis' Glitch-Plagued Campaign Launch

By
News Ron DeSantis Florida Donald Trump Republicans

Former President Donald Trump mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' disastrous campaign launch by sharing a video comparing DeSantis' issue-ridden announcement to his own in 2022.

The MAGA leader poked fun at his rival for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination, sharing a video highlighting the plethora of glitches that plagued DeSantis' highly anticipated campaign announcement on Wednesday.

Trump, who formally announced his campaign last year, is hoping to secure a second term in the White House. DeSantis, a former MAGA ally, appeared on a Twitter Spaces event co-hosted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Craft Ventures co-founder David Sacks. The online event crashed numerous times, something Trump's social media post mocked.

Trump Mocks DeSantis Campaign Launch
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023, in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. The former president mocked the Florida governor’s glitch-plagued 2024 campaign kickoff on his TruthSocial platform. Jeff J Mitchell, Scott Olson/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email DeSantis' campaign representatives for comment.

Numerous people expressed disdain for DeSantis' campaign announcement on Twitter, with many social media users slamming the launch as "disastrous," as a slew of technical issues marred the kickoff, including glitches, echoes, deafening feedback and snippets of comments from Musk and Sacks but none from DeSantis during the first 20 minutes. Sacks blamed the technical difficulties on the massive number of people overwhelming the servers.

Trump weighed in on his TruthSocial platform where he shared a video clip that toggled back and forth between coverage of his event to mumbled audio from DeSantis' Twitter event.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, told Newsweek that DeSantis' announcement was a "failure," and shared a Twitter link to a "must see" new Trump campaign advertisement.

"Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate," Cheung said.

