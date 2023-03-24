Donald Trump's Key Witness Torn Apart by Former Special Counsel

A leading legal expert has suggested that the credibility of attorney Robert Costello, Donald Trump's star defense witness in the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation, may be an issue for the former president.

Ryan Goodman, former special counsel to the general counsel of the Department of Defense, appeared on CNN's Out Front on Thursday, alongside Scott Jennings, a former senior adviser to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, to discuss the recent grand jury testimony of Costello in New York.

Costello, who previously represented a number of Trump allies such as Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon and was once a legal adviser for prosecution's star witness, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, testified on Monday as part of the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation.

Costello said he rejected claims from Cohen, who said he was told by Trump to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep an alleged affair the adult film star had with the former president a secret ahead of the 2016 election, while answering questions in front of the grand jury. In posts on Truth Social, Trump also claimed that Costello's testimony could have convinced the grand jury that the former president didn't commit a crime as part of the hush money payment probe.

The grand jury will resume its work next week, with indications suggesting it could soon vote on whether to indict Trump for alleged campaign violations or falsifying business records, which would see him becoming the first U.S. president in history to be arrested.

During his appearance on CNN, Jennings suggested that Costello is the only "credible guy" involved in the investigation, rather than other key figures such as Cohen, Trump or Daniels.

"He's the one who went in and gave information that is causing Bragg or the grand jury to hesitate," Jennings said. "There's a reason for that, it's because he actually has credibility. He's not an agent of chaos, he is an agent of credibility when you compare with the other people in the room."

In response, Goodman, professor of law at New York University School of Law, suggested that previous findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged Russian interference at the 2016 Election may help cast doubt on Costello's credibility.

"Costello doesn't exactly have the most pristine background," Goodman said. "He is identified by name and the Mueller report is having a close relationship with Giuliani and there's a very strong implication that he's involved in dangling a pardon with Michael Cohen.

"And on the same day that Trump had said 'Michael Cohen won't flip' publicly, Costello sends him a note that says, 'You have friends in high places, sleep well tonight, Michael.'

"It's in the obstruction section of the Mueller report. I can even imagine that Bragg introduced that for the grand jury to consider as well," Goodman added.

In a statement at the time, Costello said the suggestion that the "sleep well tonight" line that he emailed Cohen after the FBI raided Cohen's home in April 2018 was a threat was "utter nonsense."

"This statement: 'Sleep Well tonight, you have friends in high places' was a tongue-in-cheek reference to a Garth Brooks song, to a client whose state of mind was highly disturbed and had suggested to us that he was suicidal," Costello said. "We were simply trying to be decent human beings. There is no hidden message."

Following his grand jury testimony, Costello told CNN that he attempted to dismiss the credibility of the evidence previously presented by Cohen, who was convicted of federal crimes in 2018 in connection to the hush money paid to Daniels.

"I've listened to Michael Cohen stand in front of the courthouse and say things that are directly contrary to what he said to us," Costello said. "My obligation is to bring the truth to both the district attorney and to Trump's lawyers, that's exactly what I did."

Costello has been contacted for comment via email.