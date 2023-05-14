Trump Said He Was 'Gonna Get' Barbara Walters After Interview: Ex–BBC Host

A British TV presenter has claimed Donald Trump said he was "gonna get" news legend Barbara Walters following an interview.

Writing in the British outlet, The Times, former BBC host Selina Scott told of an exchange she had with Trump in the 1990s during a flight from New York to Miami, Florida.

In the article, Scott claimed Trump was furious following an interview with Walters for her 20/20 show on ABC.

Scott said the former president told her: "I'm gonna get that woman. Watch me."



Scott wrote that Trump's "jaw was clenched with anger" as he spoke about Walters, who passed away last year at the age of 93.

"Walters, much admired by the American public, a friend of presidents, was, of course, untouchable even though he tried to denigrate her professionally and personally," Scott added.

In the August 17 interview in 1990, Walters challenged Trump over his business empire and put to him that it was built on debt.

Walters told Trump he was on the "verge of bankruptcy" and that he had been "skating on thin ice and almost drowning."

Trump stated he had recently made a "great deal" which Walters again challenged, claiming to have spoken to his banker about the businessman's finances.

During the interview, Trump gave hints of how he would deal with the media in the future and described to her how he viewed the press as "inherently dishonest."

Tributes poured in for Walters in December last year when it was announced she had passed away.

She was the first American woman to work as an evening television news anchor and her career spanned more than 60 years.

Trump himself paid lavish tribute to Walters following her death and described her as "the greatest of them all, by far."

He wrote on the Truth Social platform: "I knew her well, was interviewed by her many times and there was nobody like the legendary Barbara Walters - and never will be."

Scott added that during a 60-minute documentary about him on the British broadcaster ITV in 1995 she also quizzed him over the financial structure of his company.

Scott wrote that during the two interviews, Trump gave contradictory statements about how much of the Empire State Building he owned.

In one interview he reportedly told Scott he owned 100 percent while in the second she claimed Trump said it was 40 percent.

She said that when both statements were aired in the documentary Trump's reaction was one of anger.

Scott said that his lawyers "put the frighteners" on ITV as it prepared to sell the show to NBC in America for broadcast and that it has not been shown again.

