Trump Says 'Merry Christmas to Everyone, Including Radical Left Marxists'

Former President Donald Trump wished literally everyone a Merry Christmas, with a heavy dose of sarcasm, on Christmas Eve through his portal on Truth Social.

Trump's greeting about five hours before midnight on the east coast included "lamestream media," the FBI and the "Radical Left Marxists." Trump finalized his brief message with "LOVE TO ALL!"

Here's what Trump wrote on Christmas Eve.

"Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special "Prosecutor" who, together with his wife and family, HATES "Trump" more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!"

On the afternoon of Christmas Day, Trump began attacking "Radical Left Democrats" through social media.

"Our Country is under attack by the Radical Left Democrats. They are truly seeking to DESTROY AMERICA!!!"

"THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE WEAPONIZED THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE USA. WITH NO BORDERS AND CROOKED ELECTIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS IN THIRD WORLD TROUBLE!!!," he also wrote. "PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS 233-22 IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. HE IS ALSO LEADING, BY A LOT, ALL REPUBLICANS, AND BIDEN, IN ALMOST EVERY POLL." This, despite the horrendous and never ending FAKE NEWS - Incredible statistics that people just don't want to talk about!"

Trump's post to Truth Social came shortly after he made another dig at January 6th, calling it a "HOAX" like the "other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years."

"The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years. If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in 2016, did much better in 2020 (RIGGED!), and the Radical Marxists don't want to run against me or MAGA in 2024. I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREE SPEECH!"

Trump left office on January 20, 2021 but has not been out of the spotlight during that time, especially in the last couple of months. Trump has announced that he will run for president again in 2024, his Twitter account was reinstated by Elon Musk after a popularity poll and the public hearings of the Jan. 6 Committee wrapped up last week.