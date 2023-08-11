Trump Shouldn't Let His GOP Rivals Pressure Him to Debate: Ex-Obama Adviser

Former President Donald Trump shouldn't let his Republican challengers goad him onto the debate stage this month, former Obama adviser David Axelrod told Newsweek.

"If I were advising Trump, I'd say stay away on the theory that the status quo is working for him," Axelrod, who served as the chief strategist on former President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, said on Wednesday. "He has a huge lead and would only be the target—especially of Chris Christie."

The big question looming over the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee is whether or not the GOP's frontrunner will show up. Trump has yet to announce whether or not he'll appear on stage on August 29 but said that a decision could come as early as next week.

Rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum have all met the Republican National Committee's requirements to appear on the stage, and several of those candidates have already made efforts to pressure Trump to show up, hoping to attack the top dog.

Former President Donald Trump looks on during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. White House Senior Adviser David Axelrod arrives prior to a speech by then-President Barack Obama at the National Archives on May 21, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Axelrod told Newsweek that Trump shouldn't let his Republican challengers goad him onto the debate stage this month. Mike Stobe/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty

After Trump attacked Christie over his weight, the former governor shot back over X, formerly Twitter, telling Trump: "If you had the guts, you would show up to the debate and say it to my face." Pence's campaign told USA Today that he is "looking forward to a substantive debate about the issues important to the American people. Hopefully, former President Trump has the courage to show up."

Never Back Down, the super PAC backing DeSantis' bid, also urged Trump to appear in two weeks, suggesting that his absence was a sign of his campaign's weakness.

"President Trump should show up on the debate stage. Trump has to prove himself beyond his hardcore base to have any shot in the general election," Erin Perrine, the communications director of Never Back Down, told Newsweek. "Debate moments make history and can make or break candidates. Trump could easily be scared of damaging his campaign, but he can't do anything more to damage his reputation because his unfavorables are at a historical high."

But Axelrod said Trump doesn't need the debate stage as much as his opponents do to win over Republican primary voters, the majority of whom polls continue to show back a second Trump term.

Despite a crowded GOP field, Thursday's polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows Trump with more than 53 percent support, with his nearest competitor, DeSantis, at 14 percent. According to RealClearPolitics, Trump holds a nearly 40 percent lead over his challengers.

Axelrod acknowledged an advantage to Trump showing up on the debate stage, citing the former president's ability to dominate these events and throw his own punches back but said Trump might be better off holding his own broadcasted event that night. Instead of showing up to debate, Trump could keep eyes away from other Republican candidates and their criticisms of him by having his supporters tune into a Trump-only event.

"He'll still be the target if he doesn't go, but those jibes will mean less, and the audience will be smaller, if he stays away. He could counterprogram with an event or his own," Axelrod said.

On Wednesday, Trump said he would not sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee—a requirement for participating in the first primary debate—telling Newsmax: "Why would I sign a pledge if there are people on there that I wouldn't have?"

While he signaled he wouldn't play by the RNC's rules, he also hasn't ruled out the debate, saying that, "I'd like to do it."

"I've actually gotten very good marks on debating talents," Trump said. "But you want to be, you know, they want a smart president. They want somebody that's going to be smart. So we have to do the smart thing."