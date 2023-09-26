U.S.

Trump Slammed by UAW President Ahead of Rally Near Detroit

By
U.S. UAW Donald Trump Automobiles Labor

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said that he finds "pathetic irony" in former President Donald Trump's plan to hold a rally for union workers on Wednesday as the UAW continues its strike against America's "Big Three" automakers.

The UAW, which represents nearly 150,000 autoworkers nationwide, went on strike this month against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis over demands for higher wages and increased benefits. The walkout began targeted locations on September 15, but has since expanded to included 18,300 workers spread across 21 states.

Trump made plans last week to meet with UAW members at Drake Enterprises—an auto supplier north of Detroit—marking the second time the former president will miss a GOP primary debate as he vies for the next Republican presidential nomination. But Fain, speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday, dismissed Trump's rally efforts, noting that the plant hosting the former president is a non-union manufacturer.

Trump Slammed by UAW President Ahead Rally
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Tuesday addresses picketing union members at a General Motors plant in Belleville, Michigan, as President Joe Biden joined the workers. Fain ripped former President Donald Trump a day before the ex-president was set to "hold a rally for union members at a non-union business." JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

"I find the pathetic irony that the former president is going to hold a rally for union members at a non-union business," Fain said during his appearance on CNN's The Situation Room. "And you know, all you have to do is look at his track record. His track record speaks for itself."

"In 2008 during the Great Recession, [Trump] blamed UAW members, he blamed our contracts for everything that was wrong with these companies," Fain continued. "That's a complete lie."

Fain also cited Trump's comments while running for office in 2016, when the former president suggested during an interview with The Detroit News that automakers should move some production plants out of Michigan into lower-wage states to avoid having to expand production into Mexico. Trump added during the interview that automakers could then make a "full-circle" move, "you'll come back to Michigan because those guys are going to want their jobs back even if it is less."

"The ultimate show of how much he cares about our workers was in 2019 when he was the president of the United States," Fain said Tuesday. "Where was he then?"

"Our workers at [General Motors] were on strike for 60 days," he added. "For two months, they were out there on the picket lines. I didn't see him hold a rally. I didn't see him stand up at the picket line."

When asked by Blitzer if he intends to meet with Trump when he makes a visit to Michigan on Wednesday, Fain responded, "I see no point in meeting with him."

"Because I don't think he has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for," Fain concluded. "He serves a billionaire class, and that's what's wrong with this country."

The CNN interview occurred a few hours after President Joe Biden joined union members on strike in Michigan, likely becoming the first U.S. president in history to join a picket line while serving in office, according to presidency scholars. Fain had challenged Biden to stand beside union members last week after announcing that the strike was expanding.

"The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class," Biden told picketers on Tuesday, according to a report from The New York Times. "That's a fact. Let's keep going. You deserve what you've earned, and you've earned a hell of a lot more than you get paid now."

The UAW has yet to give its endorsement for the 2024 presidential election, and Fain told Blitzer that his criticisms of Trump were not an indication that Biden was the union's choice for November of next year.

Newsweek emailed Trump's campaign team for comment Tuesday night.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC