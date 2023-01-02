Trump Trading Cards Account Also Used To Buy Erotic Art

The online profile that sold Donald Trump's non-fungible token (NFT) collection has also been trading in sexually explicit art.

The TrumpDeployer account, which housed the former president's "digital trading cards" on the NFT trading platform OpenSea, is also being used to purchase other online collectables that are pornographic in nature.

As well as more traditional NFTs, such as those from the popular Bored Ape Club, the TrumpDeployer account has traded several NFTs with an account called Freiburg, which sells "erotical art" featuring naked women and penetrative sex.

According to data available on the OpenSea website, the TrumpDeployer account has traded 14 erotic NFTs since it was set up nearly three weeks ago.

It is unclear who is behind the TrumpDeployer account, and there is nothing stopping them trading other NFTs while selling those from the former president.

A Q&A section on the Collect Trump Cards website states that money raised from the sale of the online tokens, drawn by illustrator Clark Mitchell, will not be used for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

The Collect Trump Cards website adds that the company behind the cards, NFT INT LLC, is "not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump or The Trump Organization" and they were created using Trump's name, likeness and image under a paid license.

Trump was widely mocked for teasing a "major announcement" which later turned out to be NFTs of him dressed in a number of guises such as a cowboy and astronaut.

Despite this, the 45,000 Trump Trading Cards that went on sale for $99 on December 17 sold out within a matter of hours, raising nearly $4.5 million in the process.

However, their value has plummeted from the opening day high.

According to the Decrypt website, citing data from OpenSea, the lowest priced Trump Trading Cards soon after they sold out on December 17 was 0.84 Etherum, or around 10 times the original selling price of about $990.

By December 29, some Trump Trading cards were selling on OpenSea for just 0.15 ETH, or about $180.

Speaking on the One American News Network, Trump insisted moving into the NFT world was not about the money.

"I didn't view it as an investment. I viewed it as—I thought they were cute. For $99 you're getting these visions that are very beautiful and interesting, I think, and I viewed it that way much more so than as an NFT," Trump said on December 20.

OpenSea has been contacted for comment.