Trump's Trial May Have to Move, Judge Announces

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in Georgia may have to move to a larger courtroom to accommodate more attendees, the judge presiding over the case said on Thursday.

During a hearing addressing whether or not the trial would be televised to the public, Judge Scott McAfee said that if the number of attendees for the proceedings grows, a larger courtroom may be requisitioned.

The judge also announced that all the proceedings involving Trump and his 18 co-defendants would be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel, following the precedent set by Fulton Judge Robert McBurney.

"In line with the spirit of transparency here," McAfee said on Thursday. "We have followed Judge McBurney's model, and we have been livestreaming all of our major proceedings on a Fulton County-provided YouTube channel. And our plan was to do that with this case as well. So there's going to be a YouTube feed the entire time."

The question of whether or not the criminal trial brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would be televised has been hanging over the sweeping racketeering case. Media experts have predicted that a televised Trump trial could rival Super Bowl viewership and speculated about whether or not having the proceedings broadcasted would work in or against Trump's favor.

Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing regarding media access in the case against former US President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendents, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 31, 2023. Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia. The Republican presidential frontrunner, who faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, entered his plea in a court filing waiving his right to appear at an arraignment on September 6, 2023. Arvin Temkar/AFP/Getty

James Haggerty, a communications consultant specializing in high-profile litigation, previously told Newsweek that Trump is a "master of the medium.

"Televised court cases are the ultimate reality TV—and Donald Trump, above else, is a reality TV star," Haggerty said earlier this month.

But others have said broadcasting the proceedings will put a face to the charge, much like his mug shot from last week did. While federal criminal trials are closed, Georgia has a longstanding history of allowing cameras in the courtroom to promote access to the judicial process.

McAfee said to make the trial available to the media, the best way would be to stream it and allow some outlets into the room with their own cameras. He also said he'd be open to an overflow room for journalists, should the members of press exceed the room's capacity.

Georgia's courtroom transparency is one of the key reasons the defendants named in the RICO indictment want to try to move their cases to federal court. On the contrary, when former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made his case to transfer his case to the U.S. District Court on Monday, journalists were barred from bringing even their cell phones into the federal building where the hearing was held.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges handed to him by a Fulton grand jury while waiving the right to an arraignment, meaning he won't return to Atlanta next Wednesday.

He also asked a judge to delay his trial until after the October 23 start date that has already been set for one of his co-defendants, asking to be severed from former Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who is demanding a speedy trial.

Last week, Trump surrendered to Fulton County officials and had his mugshot taken before being released on a $200,000 bond.