Trump Updates Show 'So Much Losing': Kirschner

Former President Donald Trump is displaying a pattern of "losing," according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, former federal prosecutor and current critic of Trump, said that "so much losing" was evident in a trio of legal developments involving the former president while sharing the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast to Twitter on Monday.

Trump is facing 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in New York. More charges could be on the way in Georgia and at the federal level, while multiple civil and criminal investigations are ongoing.

"These stories prompt me to wonder, does Donald Trump ever grow weary of losing?" Kirschner said during his podcast on Monday. "None of them are particularly good for defendant Trump."

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday seated next to Kid Rock at a UFC event in Miami, Florida. Trump's recent legal difficulties display a "losing" pattern, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner. Carmen Mandato

Kirschner dismissed Trump's last-minute attempt to stop former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying to a federal grand jury about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, saying simply that he would "lose again."

A judge denied a previous attempt to block Pence from testifying on the grounds of executive privilege last month. Kirschner said during an MSNBC appearance over the weekend that Pence choosing not to appeal the ruling showed that his testimony was "a real danger zone for Donald Trump."

During his podcast on Monday, Kirschner compared Trump to a "dangerous and despicable" mob boss while speaking about a judge's decision to order an anonymous jury in a defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle columnist who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

Kirschner said that the decision had been made to protect jurors "against Donald Trump and his supporters," while pointing out that he had only personally experienced a judge ordering anonymous juries in cases involving Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges, which are used to combat organized crime.

"In my 30 years as a prosecutor, I only had two trials where the juries were anonymous," Kirschner said. "Each one involved the prosecution of a RICO organization. A RICO organization that killed their enemies, killed their competitors, kill witnesses, killed members of their own crew who tried to leave the organization for fear they would flip."

"Those are the kinds of cases where we have anonymous juries," he continued. "And now a former president of the United States has joined that ignoble club of defendants who are so dangerous and despicable that when they go to trial, the jurors need to remain anonymous."

Kirschner concluded his podcast by saying that Trump-appointed former Attorney General Bill Barr's recent remarks about Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal classified documents investigation being a "serious potential case" with "very good evidence" indicate that the former president will probably be "sunk."

"When your corrupt former attorney general—your protector general—says you're sunk, you're probably sunk," Kirschner said. "And nobody deserves to be sunk more than Donald Trump."

When contacted for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung sent Newsweek a previously shared statement that describes Kirschner as a "clout-chasing MSNBC contributor."

"Glenn is a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis," the statement reads. "I would expect nothing more from a clout-chasing MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large."