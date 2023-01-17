Donald Trump Supporters Turn on Him Over Vaccine Defense—'Sold Out So Hard'

A number of Donald Trump supporters have reacted negatively to the former president once again expressing support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a recent appearance on the conservative podcast The Water Cooler, Trump praised his administration for the Operation Warp Speed rollout of the vaccine and for helping save tens of millions of lives.

Trump refused to get drawn when host David Brody pushed the suggestion that the vaccines were not as "safe or effective" as medical experts said.

"You have to understand, there are the pros and cons. Some reports [say] that it's the greatest thing that's ever happened and we saved tens of millions of lives. Then you'll read other reports [that] say there were some problems with the vaccine…but relatively small numbers," Trump said.

"But you know, you have many reports that say the vaccines save tens of millions of lives," Trump added. "That without the vaccines you would have had a thing...where perhaps 100 million people died."

In response, a number of Trump supporters have attacked the former president.

Ali Alexander, organizer of the 2020 Election "stop the steal" movement, shared a Newsweek headline reporting on Trump's claim via his newly reinstated Twitter account, along with the caption: "Donald J. Trump yesterday."

In a follow-up tweet, Alexander added: "Do remember, over 66 percent of Republicans are jabbed with at least one shot. I try and not use the V-word.

"Trump is playing the plurality numbers game. Still, from what I'm told, he hasn't invested in any in-depth polling on the issue which I would've commissioned on his team."

While sharing Alexander's original tweet, music artist and conspiracy theorist @An0maly, who has more than 240,000 followers, wrote: "He sold out so hard.

"He's the vaccine salesman. Sad. Truly. I loved the guy. He hired Pharmacy lobbyists, took meetings with Gates & then tap-danced for Big Pharma to roll out the new tech.

"The man is beyond out of touch & I honestly don't even think he's a good person anymore."

Twitter user Jennifer Rote added: "All he has to do is say 'they lied to me, they lied to all of us.' This shilling for big pharma will hurt him in 24."

While Trump has been known to pander to his extreme and conspiracy theorist followers, he appears to draw the line at vaccine misinformation.

Trump, who was hospitalized after contracting COVID in October 2020 before he received his first shot, has repeatedly urged people to get the vaccine and questions why he has not received more praise for Operation Warp Speed.

In December 2021, Trump spoke out against a small section of the crowd who booed him when he said he had received a booster shot while on stage during a speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

In an interview with Fox News the same month, Trump said that people should "embrace" the vaccine.

"When we came up with these incredible vaccines—three of them—and therapeutics, we did a tremendous job, and we should never disparage them," Trump said. "We should be really happy about it because we've all saved millions and millions of lives all over the world."

Trump has been contacted for comment.