Trump Supporter Calls Female Reporter 'Stupid B****' at Miami Restaurant

A Sky News reporter said she was pushed out of Versailles, a Cuban restaurant in Miami, by Donald Trump supporters gathered there to protest against the former president's arraignment at a city courthouse.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a federal court on Tuesday to 37 criminal charges that he mishandled classified documents upon leaving office in January 2021 and obstructed the government's efforts to retrieve them. He was initially indicted last Thursday, when he became the first former president to face criminal charges in American history.

He was reportedly not handcuffed and didn't have to submit a mugshot. After pleading not guilty, as widely expected, he drove straight to Versailles to greet his supporters. There, after shaking hands, patting the shoulders of many, and praying with religious leaders, a defiant Trump offered "food for everyone," as the crowd sang him Happy Birthday. Trump turns 77 years old on June 14.

Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction and making false statements. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Sophie Alexander, the international affairs producer for Sky News, was also at the famous Cuban restaurant in Miami. On Twitter, she said she was thrown out of the restaurant by supporters "for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail."

She added: "A man screamed 'stupid b****' in my face while others said I was a 'traitor'."

I was just thrown out of the Versailles bakery in Miami for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail. A man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor’ #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/pY14fsJXGE — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

Footage of the scene shared by the reporter shows a crowd of people surrounding Trump at the restaurant, and a female voice suddenly rising over the noise to ask: "President Trump, are you ready to go to jail?." The crowd then starts booing, with many saying "get her out of here," "out, out, out," and one man saying: "Get out, you stupid b****."

Alexander also shared an image of the moment the man yelled at her, though she has not identified him.

The moment a man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face after I publicly questioned Donald Trump. Thanks to all those asking, I got out perfectly safely pic.twitter.com/8HGnp9TGed — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

"Thanks to all those asking, I got out perfectly safely," the reporter concluded.

At the restaurant, Trump expressed his frustration with the criminal case against him, which he continues saying it's a politically motivated witch hunt somehow controlled by President Joe Biden. He called Jack Smith, the special counsel handling the case for the Department of Justice, a "deranged psycho."

"Some birthday," he told his supporters after they sang him Happy Birthday. "We got a government that's out of control," he continued. "I think it's a rigged deal here. I'm going to make a little speech tonight in Bedminster and I hope you're going to be there," the former president said.

Trump's personal aide, Walt Nauta, was also at Versailles. He was charged with lying to investigators and scheming with Trump to conceal the boxes of classified documents retrieved by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.

In his speech at Bedminster, New Jersey, after the arrest, Trump said the case against him was "political persecution" orchestrated by Biden.