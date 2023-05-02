News

Trump Wielding Shovelful of Dirt During Scotland Trip Goes Viral 

By
News Donald Trump Scotland Twitter 2024 Election

A video showing former President Donald Trump holding a shovelful of dirt in eastern Scotland has gone viral on Twitter after the Republican appeared to joke that he would throw the dirt at journalists.

Twitter account PatriotTakes, which describes itself, in part, as "researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism," shared a brief video of the moment which has been viewed more than 75,000 times as of early Tuesday morning.

Trump was wielding the shovel as he broke ground on a new Scottish golf course, which is dedicated to his late mother, at his Trump International Scotland Course at the Menie Estate, in Aberdeenshire.

Donald Trump Arrives in Scotland
Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Trump broke ground on a new golf course on Monday. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In the nine-second clip, Trump can be seen wearing a blue hat and holding a a small amount of dirt on a shovel.

"And we throw it at the press, right in their faces. We throw it right in their faces," the former president said, eliciting some laughs from those present.

The new golf course is named for Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Western Isles and emigrated to the U.S. where she married Fred Trump.

"This project is very close to my heart and I am delighted to say that this is our first day of work on the new course," Trump said on Monday.

"It will be dedicated to my late mother and that is a source of great pride to me and my family. My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland," the former president said.

"She returned here every year and she loved the queen. I got to know the queen too during my visits here. I love Scotland just as much," he said.

Trump is expected to travel to Ireland on Wednesday to visit his golf course in the western village of Doonbeg, County Clare, and The Irish Mirror reported on Tuesday that Trump had wanted to visit the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel weeks before President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland in April.

However, an earlier visit could not take place because Trump was indicted in Manhattan where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges related to his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

"He was due to come along with a huge group of his buddies for a golf trip," a U.S. security source told The Irish Mirror. "It was planned for up to three days. But because of court proceedings, Trump couldn't make it and it was all canceled."

Trump's visit to Ireland may only last 24 hours and comes after Biden's four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland in April, where he frequently touted his Irish ancestry.

Newsweek has reached out to former President Trump's office via email for comment.

