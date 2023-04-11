Trump Will Get New Power if He Wins in 2024: Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested that if his father is reelected in 2024, he will have a new level of presidential power because of the two-term limit for presidents.

Unlike Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump will not be beholden to donors since he doesn't need their money for another campaign, Trump Jr. said.

At the same time, Trump's campaign has recently tried to poach DeSantis' biggest donors, sending a memo last week urging them to jump ship and join the former president instead.

Donald Trump would have a new level of presidential power during a second term, his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast, Trump Jr. pointed out that if his father were to win the 2024 election, he would not be able to run again because of the two-term limit for presidents. Since a 2024 victory would give Trump a final term in the White House, he would not have to consider outside political influences or appeal to donors anymore, his son said.

"You don't have to try and get reelected again. You can just do everything that you need to do," Trump Jr. said during Tuesday's episode of the podcast. "That's the difference between [Trump and] being beholden to your donors, being beholden to the establishment class."

His remarks come less than a week after it was reported that his father's presidential campaign was trying to poach Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' donors. Although DeSantis has not announced that he is seeking the GOP nomination, polls show him to be the former president's most formidable challenger.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. Stephen Maturen/Getty

Last week, a memo obtained by Politico revealed that the Trump campaign had sent a letter to the governor's top financial backers, telling them, "The two things the memo illustrates are the President's huge numbers and Governor Ron DeSantis' collapsing numbers."

The memo added, "Now is the time to demonstrate your support and join" Trump's 2024 campaign.

Some of Trump's biggest donors have abandoned him in his third White House bid. Shortly after he announced his plans to run in 2024, several high-profile names who previously donated millions to Trump said they would pull their support and urged the Republican Party to find a new candidate for voters to rally behind.

Some of them have signaled that they'd be ready to back DeSantis instead, including the conservative Club for Growth—a group that used to be aligned with Trump before falling out of favor with the former president over their conflicting midterm endorsements.

Last month, the group notably left Trump's name off of its invitation list for its annual donor retreat, while welcoming DeSantis and declared 2024 GOP candidates like former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. tried to paint the donor situation differently, saying that it would be better for Americans to elect a presidential candidate who won't have any donors or outsiders to answer to. Then that person could govern in the way that his electors want.

"[Donors] want a president—who when they call—picks up the damn phone. When they say jump, they jump because you need that check, you need that lifeline," Trump Jr. said.

"They know Trump doesn't really need them," he continued. "DeSantis, who is a career politician—guess what? He needs that money. And guess what? He needs that money again to further the goal, and again. So he's gotta act...when [donors] say jump, he says, 'How high?' That's the nature of politics."

Newsweek reached out by email to DeSantis for comment.