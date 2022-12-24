Trump's Culpability Revealed by 'One Smoking Gun' in Jan. 6 Report: Lawyer

A legal expert and former special counsel to the Department of Defense said Saturday that there is a "smoking gun" that proves former President Donald Trump's culpability in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Ryan Goodman, a legal scholar with a focus on U.S. national security law and policy, appeared on CNN to discuss the January 6 House select committee's final report and criminal referrals for Trump. At one point, host Kate Bolduan asked Goodman, whose work is cited in the report, what evidence in it was the "most damning" for the former president.

Goodman responded by highlighting a call between Trump and Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel.

"I think the most damning comes under the heading of the scheme to set up these false slates of electors," Goodman said. "That seems to just be a federal crime that is a very, very active part of the current special counsel's investigation. New evidence, brand new that we have not seen before that directs it right at Trump and Mark Meadows..."

|@KateBolduan asked me: "What evidence is most damning" in #January6thReport?



I discuss specific, brand new evidence of Trump and Meadows directing false electors effort.



A key one is Ronna McDaniel's call to Trump to say she accepts HIS request to help organize the effort. pic.twitter.com/2mrmdccfb5 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) December 24, 2022

He continued: "One smoking gun so far is a call that Trump makes to the head of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, at the time, and he hands over the call to [legal adviser] John Eastman to say, 'We want you to organize the false slate of electors.' That's all we had in the past. We now know she calls Donald Trump back soon after the call and says, 'I accept your request,' which it's about him, it's not about Eastman."

Eastman was a legal adviser working with Trump during the months between the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. The select committee's investigation found that Eastman was the Trump ally who, among other things, drafted the plan claiming that Vice President Mike Pence could throw out election results during the certification process and help keep Trump in power. The committee's final report, along with referring Trump to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on four criminal charges, also named Eastman as being among a handful of co-conspirators worthy of investigation.

The charges against Trump included obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to make a false statement and to "incite," "assist," or "aid or comfort" an insurrection.

Goodman continued, noting further evidence from figures associated with Trump's 2020 campaign, that he was actively involved in planning to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

"And there are other lawyers for the Trump campaign who have said to the committee that it was Donald Trump, with [Rudy] Giuliani, in control of this false slate of electors, and what Giuliani was doing, as far as they were concerned, was executing what Donald Trump wanted them to do," Goodman said. "That's pretty devastating."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office for comment.