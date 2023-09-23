News

Trump's NY Lawyers' Bad Start Will Likely Get Worse: Kirschner

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Letitia James New York

Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted on Saturday that former President Donald Trump's New York legal team's challenging start is not "going to get any better."

Trump's legal team appeared for a contentious hearing in New York Attorney General Letitia James' case into the former president's business dealings this week. During that hearing, Judge Arthur Engoron voiced frustration with what he viewed as Trump's attorneys' "borderline frivolous" arguments and warned that he would consider sanctions against the legal team.

The hearing is apart of James' lawsuit alleging that Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills between 2011 and 2021. The case is set to go to trial on October 2 and is one of several legal battles the former president is set to face in the coming months. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, accusing James of targeting him for political purposes. Meanwhile, the former president is also a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary election, hoping to take on President Joe Biden next November.

Following the contentious hearing, Kirschner, an MSNBC legal analyst and frequent critic of Trump, offered a dire assessment for how the rest of this case may play out for the former president during an appearance on the network Saturday morning.

Glenn Kirschner warns Trump's NY legal case
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a "Commit To Caucus" rally on September 20 in Maquoketa, Iowa. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner issued a warning about Trump’s outlook in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case into his business dealings. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"At every turn Judge Engoron was calling Trump's defense attorneys out on their nonsense," he said. "And I don't think it is going to get any better for them moving forward."

Kirschner added that he believes Engoron could find a partial summary judgement in favor of James' case, meaning he could potentially make a determination on some of the accusations, rather than bring them to trial.

"He called those arguments 'borderline frivolous.' He was considering sanctions against Donald Trump's attorney," he said. "And I love this, because Trump's attorney argued, with respect to Donald Trump inflating—grossly inflating—the value of his properties, his attorney said well, judge, he is a master at finding value in his properties where others do not. Translation, my client is a master in the art of deception. I don't think that hearing went all that well for Trump."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment via email

Trump's spokespersons have previously rejected Kirschner's legal analysis, previously saying in a statement to Newsweek that Kirschner is "a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" claiming he "has been shunned by the legal community at large."

James is seeking a payment of up to $250 million, as well as for Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, to be barred from running business operations in the state of New York. The former president's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was dismissed from James' lawsuit in June due to the statute of limitations for most of the allegations against her.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC